In times like these, the good in people shines.
Since March, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic. Past Acts of Kindness can be found at https://www.mdjonline.com/news/acts-of-kindness-see-how-your-neighbors-are-helping-during-the-pandemic/article_5875e744-69f1-11ea-9050-b706fb412ccf.html.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline with the subject line: Act of Kindness.
Wednesday, July 22
Today’s #KennesawCares highlights Shelly Browne and Blue Thanksgiving, a non-profit that provides support to the Kennesaw Police Department, 911 Center and surrounding counties’ law enforcement agencies.
Browne, owner of All-Star Chem-Dry in Kennesaw, was able to donate 45 KN95 masks to members of Blue Thanksgiving so they can continue supporting first responders during COVID-19. Blue Thanksgiving has donated over 1,000 meals, 700 bottles of hand sanitizer and 4,500 face masks to various law enforcement agencies, fire stations and 911 dispatch offices throughout Cobb County. The organization has been donating meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, for both our police officers and 911 operators.
While providing for our law enforcement officers and public safety personnel was their main objective, they also strive to support local business owners by purchasing these meals from local restaurants, including - Paul's Pot Pies, Major Q's BBQ, Zaxby's, Pasta Bella, Marietta Pizza Co. and Pisano's. Funding for their pandemic project came from a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
- From the City of Kennesaw's newsletter
