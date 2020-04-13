In times like these, the good in people shines.
We’re all coping with the coronavirus and its effects in different ways. The MDJ would like to report on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity. Simply put, we want to share stories of neighbors helping neighbors.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — an any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline with the subject line: Act of Kindness.
Monday, April 13
The staff of the Mothers Making A Change program of the Cobb County Community Services Board received a special lunch treat from Piastra Restaurant on April 10 as part of Operation Meal Plan, a teamwork between the Cobb Foundation, Cobb Chamber and the Center for Family Resources to connect local restaurants with local not-for-profits and first responders.
Owners Greg Lipman and Betty Bahl provided 50 spaghetti and meatball dinners with garlic bread to CCCSB’s program.
Piastra Restaurant, 45 West Park Square in Marietta, is open from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday for curbside pick-up. Meals can also be delivered through www.doordash.com and the locally-based www.zifty.com.
For more information, visit www.piastrarestaurant.com or www.cobbcsb.com.
- Melissa O’Brien, Communications & Public Relations Specialist at the Cobb County Community Services Board
Friday, April 10
Cobb Elections staff is hard at work and there is a great need to provide all of our wonderful election workers with masks.
The Cobb County Elections Office needs a total of 1,400 before the June 9 election to help protect poll workers. Starting May 4, the elections office, 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will have a donation bin at its entrance Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m..
Please put the donated masks in a plastic bag and place them in the bin.
Below is the Surgeon General's guide on how to make masks in a few easy steps - cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf.
- From District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid's newsletter
Always helping our older adults in need, Cobb Senior Services staff served 75 hot meals and non-perishable food today.
At-risk seniors who qualified for help were given a box of shelf stable food and a hot lunch. Special thanks to Carraba's Italian Grill for donating the lunches. Thank you to all who’ve donated non-perishable food to CSS.
- From Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce's newsletter
The managing partner at Carrabbas Kennesaw reached out to the Town Center CID team to see how Carrabbas could be of service to our community during this crisis.
The CID team reached out and compiled a list of options for Carrabbas. Around this time, COVID-19 testing at Jim Miller Park was ramping up. The Carrabbas team connected with the Public Health Department who spearheads the testing protocols and logistics at Jim Miller Park.
With their servant's heart, Carrabbas delivered Monday's lunch to the Public Health Department and Public Safety teams working at the Jim Miller Park testing site! WOW! We can't say thank you enough to Carrabbas for their generosity, kindness and sacrifice of their time and resources to the testing teams.
The Health and Safety personnel are on the frontlines of this battle and this brightened their (and our) day in the midst of their tireless efforts!
A big Thank You to our Small Business hero Carrabbas at Town Center!
-From District 3 Cobb County Commissioner Joann Birrell's newsletter
In early March, the Lions Club Zone E conducted a hygiene items drive that resulted over 250 pounds of badly needed items. The Zone and South Cobb Lions Club contributed a large amount of money from their fund raising efforts to present to Sweetwater Mission.
On April 9, the South Cobb Lions Club teamed up with Mothers Finest Catering to deliver soft baked cookie trays and assorted snacks to 10 first responder locations in South Cobb. The first responders were very happy to accept the treats and our words of appreciation for keeping us safe during these uncertain times.
- Barry Krebs, South Cobb Lions Club
Thursday, April 9
InfoMart and Amy & Tammy's Boxed Lunch Company teamed up the morning of April 9 to deliver over 100 lunches to WellStar Kennestone for both the emergency department personnel and the COVID response team. Both companies felt the need to support the healthcare workers who are tirelessly protecting our community.
Owen Mumford, located at 1755 West Oak Commons Court in Marietta, is working with the Governor’s Office, GEMA, Homeland Security and the Department of Public Health to provide critical medical devices to hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals who are facing resource and supply shortages.
Five hundred thousand Unistik safety lancets and 5,000 Peezy urine specimen collection kits were donated through GEMA to be distributed to Georgia’s healthcare partners and facilities in need. This donation assists those with supply concerns and also relieves the burden on the laboratories by providing a urine specimen collection system that is designed to greatly reduce contaminated samples and lessens the need for repeat testing.
The company has called Marietta home for the last 27 years. For more information, visit owenmumford.com.
On April 8, We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association hosted a food pantry and resource connection drive thru at Thrive Resource Center located at Kingsley Village Apartments in Austell.
Attendees received food boxes donated from Peace and Kindness and information on rental and electric bill assistance.
Monica Evette DeLancy states that the Thrive Resource Center operating hours will continue to be on Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Homework support will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
My church, Holy Trinity Lutheran in Marietta, has been serving hot meals at MUST Ministries, Elizabeth Shelter, Loaves and Fishes Kitchen every month.
Now that we cannot come and serve, Jeff Brister at Carriage House Catering prepared 75 individually packed ‘to go’ boxes with a sandwich, chips, cookie and condiments. A thousand thank yous to Jeff and to Trina and Mark Hinson for pickup and delivery.
Because of Jeff, we can keep this program going during this hard time.
-Laurie Johnson
Wednesday, April 8
The staff of the Behavioral Health Crisis Center of the Cobb County Community Services Board received a special lunch treat from Tropical Smoothie Café on April 8 as part of Operation Meal Plan, a teamwork between the Cobb Foundation, Cobb Chamber and the Center for Family Resources to connect local restaurants with local not-for-profits and first responders. The area franchise, with three locations in Cobb County, donated 50 turkey sandwich wraps and fresh fruit to boost the morale of the first responders who serve individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.
The BHCC is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help those in the community who are most vulnerable - the uninsured and underinsured who have behavioral health challenges.
“Since the pandemic began, we are seeing people with more severe diagnoses than what we see on a typical basis,” said Sabrina Scott, BHCC director. “Therefore, our staff experience more high risk and stressful situations that require additional staff to assist. Our team has been working more shifts to cover the need and to ensure those we serve remain safe.”
Chris May, district manager for Tropical Smoothie Café, says that his company wants to do what it can to help.
“We are trying to do our part in the community,” May said. “We are happy to be a part of Operation Meal Plan, as well as partnering with WellStar Kennestone and Northside Hospital. “We want to make sure everyone feels appreciated—especially our first responders.”
BHCC is located at 1758 County Services Parkway in Marietta. They see individuals regardless of their ability to pay.
For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com.
My sister is a physician in New Orleans. As Louisiana businesses began to temporarily close, I heard from her that nail salons and tattoo parlors were donating their gloves and masks to local hospitals.
It's such a striking display of generosity to hear that business owners would give supplies to ensure our medical workers are protected during a financially difficult time.
I wanted to create a similar movement in our area that provides an easy way for local businesses to make sure our healthcare community is protected. I'm currently a nursing student at Kennesaw State University and wanted to do something to support the doctors and nurses that have invested in our education during our clinical rotations.
I started off cold calling businesses in my area, but found that many of the larger contractors and construction companies had already donated supplies. My husband and I created a website for individuals and smaller businesses to let us know what they may have available.
I have seen that people really want to give as much as they can. I've been particularly moved by the donations of individual families.
One woman searched her garage to find 4 N95 masks leftover from a painting project.
It may not seem like much, but I know there are hospitals outside of our area that are requiring employees to wear their N95s for multiple shifts until the elastic straps break. We want to make sure our hospitals don't get to that point.
We're willing to collect any sized donation, large or small. I've also connected with a group of Emory students, so we're able to arrange pick up in Cobb, Fulton, and Dekalb Counties.
So far, we've collected contact gowns, surgical masks and nitrile gloves. Donations have slowed now that non-essential businesses are closed because I'm not able to reach anyone by phone anymore. We're really trying to get the website shared on social media so that people know we're here.
They can contact us through our website, https://www.ppeforme-atlanta.com. We will arrange a pickup and can get it to the hospital.
- Sarah Pastrana
Tuesday, April 7
Marcos Pizza at 2986 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 100 in Marietta, is giving away free large one topping pizzas to health care workers and first responders now through April 30. Health care workers just need to proved their ID card/badges to get the free pizza.
The restaurant also has drive-thru carry out if guests do not want to come in and keep the social distancing.
For more information, call 678-304-6565.
Acts of Kindness continue to lift spirits in Cobb County as the coronavirus pandemic steers the population further from normality.
For the county’s first responders, who can’t do their job on a laptop at the kitchen table like many people, even a donated meal goes a long way, as shown in a recent public Facebook post by Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
“Thank you Cheeseburger Bobby’s in Marietta for taking care of lunch at Stations 16 and 12!,” the county department stated Sunday afternoon, posting photographs of happy firefighters and their supplied food with the hashtags #communitypartners #wewillgetthroughthistogether #greatamericantakeout and #cobbstrong.
These types of goodwill gestures are being reciprocated by Cobb law enforcers, who recently held a special patrol car parade for a young girl on her fourth birthday, having learned her planned party was canceled due to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
In a video published to the Cobb County Police Department’s public Facebook page Monday, county officers in four marked patrol vehicles are seen approaching the home of “Piper,” to let her know they decided to bring a COVID-19-appropriate party to her cul-de-sac.
“Cobb County Police learned that a young girl, Piper, had to cancel her 4th birthday due to the recent situation,” the police department’s Facebook post stated. “Sgt. Desvernine, Sgt. Waldorf, FTO Wagnon, Officer Weatherford and Officer Plock did not think that was acceptable. So they decided to give her a special celebration.”
The video, which looks to have been filmed on a cellphone, shows Piper receiving a gift from an officer, who takes care not to touch anyone, and the newly-aged 4-year-old thanking the police from the edge of her driveway.
Within two hours the post had been shared almost 100 times and attracted over 30 public comments, mostly from people commending the Cobb police for their “sweet” and “thoughtful” actions. Some residents shared their children’s upcoming birthdays, hinting they too would like a special parade.
Jennifer Hulsey Willis made the below post recently on the Marietta City Neighborhood Facebook group. Reprinted with permission.
Hello, neighbors! We own Summit Heating and Air and know many of you personally. Our home and business are near the Square. As you know, many of our local elderly homes are having outbreaks inside and it's truly devastating. There is a state funded home behind our house called Walton Communities that is home to 160 elderly residents. I have been working with them since COVID on supplies and thankfully, there are no cases inside. The residents are at the mercy of food either being delivered by any contact they have because they are not supposed to leave the facility. A lot of them don't have these relatives that can provide and some have ventured out, which we are trying to stop and bring food to them instead. With the help of our business, community, our church - Highlands Church Marietta, we have been able to drop canned food and snacks off every week. I'd love to cast our nets wider and if you happen to order food and can grab a few more items, I will be collecting and dropping off any items that are non-refrigerated. Once we have a pile, they will be wiped down, boxed and set outside the doors of this home for the maintenance workers to set up in the lobby for distribution to all residents.
To help, residents can direct message Jennifer Hulsey Willis on Facebook for drop off information.
The Marietta Police Department recently posted on their Instagram account the following:
WOW! Talk about community! Check this out:
Rio Brazilian Supermarket on Powers Ferry Road donated 20 lbs. of meat for morning watch sergeants to grill for their officers when time permits.
If you have never worked overnights, their schedule (11 p.m. till 7 a.m.) can be challenging, especially now when families are all stuck inside their homes. These officers get home when their families are waking up and then have to try and sleep while everyone else in their home is awake. Their sergeants, knowing this new "normal" is making it even more challenging for their staff, have been quietly buying meat and grilling hot meals for their shifts when time permits.
Always nice to feel appreciated by your boss - right?
After seeing our social media post last week about our morning watch sergeants purchasing and cooking for their staff, the owner of Rio Supermarket contacted Sgt. Ray Figueroa and donated approximately 20 lbs. of meat! According to the sergeants, this will feed their shift officers for multiple nights!
Sgt. Figueroa sent us a few photos from last night! Officers rotate in between calls to grab a hot fresh home cooked meal. Love this proactive approach sergeants, and the local business owner reaching out wanting to be part of your plan!
The Zone in Marietta is keeping their doors open to people in recovery from substance use disorder to keep us connected to meetings and recovery resources during this pandemic.
A lot of us are struggling right now as other facilities and clubhouses have closed their doors to the public or shut down their meetings. As a result, there is a spike in the number of relapses and overdoses, so it's really great that someone is still open and helping those in need.
They didn't stop there, however, they also began hosting virtual and telephone meetings to help keep people connected, but also safely, handing out meals and groceries to people in recovery who are affected by the business shut downs and lay offs. They've even delivered groceries to people who couldn't leave.
For a lot of people in recovery, including the homeless, there aren't many places to go.
-Anonymous
Monday, April 6
Thank you the volunteers at Bryant Elementary School locates in Mableton for volunteering to pass out breakfast and lunch meals at the school on the first day of Official Spring Break. Thank you to principal Dr. Timeka Cline and volunteer Broderick Santiago, pastor of Mosaic Church of Mableton.
-Monica Evette DeLancy
At Mount Paran Christian School, high school students are using their free time to meet their service hour requirements for Beta Club and National Honor Society. Students are submitting “Family Serve” hours, where students perform acts of service for their families.
Such acts range from disassembling an old play set to planting a garden to assisting with household chores, car washing, pet care and grocery shopping. Several students have made “Thank You” cards for the staff at Kennestone Hospital. Other students, as well as a few staff members, have made face masks for senior living centers and hospital facilities.
Other students have recorded themselves reading stories for lower school students. Each year, high school teacher Jenn Fitzpatrick requests that the students in her public speaking class visit lower school classrooms and read children’s books to the elementary-aged students.
When students submit their service hours, they are asked to explain how it allowed them to be "the hands and feet of Christ" to others.
To view videos of the stories read by MPCS high school students, visit https://sites.google.com/mtparanschool.com/ls-virtual-recorded-sessions/home/read-a-loud-
-Amber Irizarry, Communications Content Specialist at Mount Paran Christian School
I am writing to submit a story about a local angel by the name of Jennifer McLarty of Marietta.
Amidst the chaos and confusion in the world due to COVID-19, there are angels amongst us independently administering acts of kindness and selflessness to put smiles on the faces of local high school seniors.
After receiving the news that her senior math class at Walton High School in east Cobb opted to accept their final grades from March 1, Mrs. Mclarty knew she would not see her students again in a class setting.
She also knew her senior class was horribly disappointed that they would not be afforded a senior graduation, prom or any of the senior festivities they all worked so hard for. Although there was nothing she could do about that, she knew she had to do something to put a smile on her senior math class' face. Something to let them know their hard work was not in vein, she loves them dearly and they will be missed.
Mrs. McLarty drove four hours total to each and every one of her students homes to draw inspirational and congratulatory messages on the ground in colorful chalk. The students witnessed Mrs. McLarty, unexpectedly outside their homes expressing how proud she was of them. Singing her praises to them.
Parents and students watched in tears, appreciating her efforts and the level of love she has for her students to drive to every single home. Thanking her and loving her at six feet of distance.
With the constant reminder of the weight of the world at this time with COVID-19, stories like this remind us that humanity is not lost. And even the smallest acts of kindness can have the biggest impact.
-Andrea Stewart
Friday, April 3
Individuals in the Cobb County Community Services Board’s Mothers Making a Change program were recipients of a meal from Murph's as part of the Operation Meal Plan created by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Cobb Community Foundation and the Center for Family Resources. The goal of the effort is to provide local non-profits and agencies with food to those in need, while helping our Cobb County restaurants keep their workers employed.
The MMAC program is a highly structured, gender-specific, trauma responsive program that offers intensive services to women who have substance use disorders who are pregnant and/or with children. Individuals in the program are empowered to maintain their recovery, resolve legal obligations, obtain/maintain employment, consistently meet familial responsibilities and make referrals for safe, affordable housing. The program works with the Department of Family & Children Services and the courts to safely transition children back into the care of their mothers, as appropriate.
“We greatly appreciate Murph’s providing us a delicious meal through the Cobb Foundation and Cobb Chamber's program,” said Kamryn Rock, program manager for MMAC. “Our mothers are either receiving food stamps or are in the process of applying for them: every meal helps, and every healthy meal matters.”
Murph’s, a sports-themed restaurant located at 1 Galleria Parkway in the Cobb Galleria Center, provided 50 meals in total. Lunch consisted of turkey sandwiches, fresh fruit and homemade potato chips. Murph’s co-owner Chuck Douglas says he is happy to help out.
“This program also enabled me to employ my chef while delivering a meal for a great cause," Douglas said.
If you are a restaurant interested in participating, contact Nate Futrell at NFutrell@cobbchamber.org.
Individuals can make donations to pay for the meals through a tax deductible fund through the Cobb Community Foundation.
For non-profits that need food, contact Melanie Kagan with Center for Family Resources at MelanieKagan@thecfr.org.
Cobb Travel & Tourism recently shared the following list of Cobb County "Helpers."
With reports of shortages and price gouging, Dry County Brewing Company began shifting production from Blueberry Lemonade Vodka over to Dry County brand hand sanitizer. These bottles are being offered free to those in need. This is not about profit. They are doing this to support the community. If you know of high risk individuals or groups that could use a bulk order, contact them directly at info@DryCountyBrewCo.com.
Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre may be closed to the public, but these organizations are still present in the community. They recently donated approximately $4,000 in goods to local food banks. The donation included fresh produce, dairy and bread items.
Cobb Travel & Tourism is reaching out a helping hand to hotel partners. With many Cobb County hotels down to only 10-15 staff members to run the show, CT&T wanted to show them appreciation. By the end of last week, CT&T had fed 263 employees at 25 partner hotels. Individually packaged lunches from Maggiano's and On The Border Mexican Grill were provided.
Acworth Police Department had a shortage of N95 respirator masks. Freedom Church became aware of the need for masks to keep patrol officers safe after a conversation with Chief Wayne Dennard. On March 20, they presented Chief Dennard with 100 masks for the officers.
Marietta's School Nutrition and Transportation Departments developed a plan to deliver food to their students at 81 specific stops across 18 different routes throughout the district. A healthy lunch and a snack will be delivered each day until school is back in session. During the first two-week closure, 39,842 meals were served. For more information, visit https://www.marietta-city.org/mealdelivery.
The Marietta Museum of History decided to donate gloves and masks their team normally wears when handling artifacts to the Marietta Police Department, as they are in urgent need. If you would like to help, please contact Tanya Twaddell from the Marietta Police Department at TTwaddellWmariettaga.gov or Tim Milligan from Marietta Fire Department at TMillig2@mariettaga.gov.
In an effort to help the many at-risk students and their families who do not have enough food during the closing of schools due to the coronavirus, MUST Ministries has coordinated a MUST FOOD Rapid Response program. They are distributing food at three pantries and helping every week to distribute meals for Cobb County School District. 3,500 family food boxes were distributed in the first three days. For more information, visti https://www.mustministries.org/must-food-rapid-response.
The Y is working with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to expand food pantries at several branches and offer food distribution to the community. They have developed a childcare program for emergency responders. Working with healthcare partners, the Y will provide childcare for those who don’t have the option to work remotely, including medical professionals and emergency response workers.
Thursday, April 2
For the eighth year in a row, Georgia Power and other electric utilities in Georgia are celebrating and thanking utility workers across the state.
Throughout Georgia Power’s 2020 Thank a Lineman initiative, saying “thank you” is quick and easy by signing the digital card at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ThankALineman.
Georgians can also celebrate and engage through social media by using and following #ThankALineman and visiting Georgia Power’s Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower, Twitter at @GeorgiaPower and Instagram at @ga_power.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
A trio of Acworth sisters aren't letting social distance keep them from making a difference.
Lindsay Butts, 17, Lauren Butts, 15, and Logan Butts, 13, have been hard at work making masks at home to help fill the need created by COVID-19. The family follows the #millionmaskchallenge on Instagram, sending the finished masks to locations where they are most needed.
They have partnered locally with the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance as well to make GOCA-inspired masks out of the nonprofit's branded bandanas. They plan to share the masks with Doug Barron, GOCA's executive director, to distribute to local ovarian cancer patients and survivors who could benefit from the extra protection.
I am writing about a neighbor who has helped my husband and me long before the coronavirus. I have a bad back and it's hard for me to shop for groceries. She works for a supermarket nears us. Months ago, she called me and told me that she would be glad to shop for groceries for us if we can't do it ourselves.
Her husband has some serious health problems himself and she has to be at work at 4:30 in the morning. Even after getting home from work, she has called me and asked me if we needed anything and was willing to go back to the supermarket to get whatever we needed. She also brings us pastry and home-made cakes.
Also, her husband, who is in constant pain, will do anything for us. He cuts our grass and trims our shrubbery. A few years ago, we had a snow storm that caused several trees to fall across our driveway blocking us in. All of a sudden we heard a chain saw in our driveway. He and his wife were cutting up the trees so that we could get out of our driveway. We didn't even ask them for help; they just saw that we needed help.
We went to a church that had almost 1,000 members and my husband and I did a lot for people who needed help for many years but we have never had one person from our church who has even called us or asked us if we needed help. We have gotten a lot older and both of us have bad backs and we are not able to physically help people anymore.
We are extremely thankful for the neighbors who we have who are willing to help us.
- Naomi Storey, Powder Springs
St. Joseph Catholic School in Marietta took our 67 years of accredited, Blue Ribbon education and converted it to a Home Learning platform in one weekend.
Students still get the strong sense of family and community when they enjoy the recordings of our daily morning announcements. These include the Pledge of Allegiance, our daily prayer, our St. Joseph pledge and the ever popular Joke of the Day.
Teachers are driving instruction on Google classroom and Google Meet to engage and interact with students. All students, K-8th grade are still receiving instruction in PE, music, art, Spanish and library.
Community outreach continues with a different “Mission Monday” each week, where we live out our faith.
Students were encouraged to write letters of encouragement to grandparents, seniors in assisted living communities or even their local mail carrier. They made dog biscuits for the local shelters and donated gently used items to local organizations. Our students continue to give back and think of
others.
- Ann Frazer, Director of Enrollment and Communications at St. Joseph Catholic School
Wednesday, April 1
Chattahoochee Technical College donated over 200 pounds of food from the college’s Culinary program to Cobb County firefighters on Monday to offer support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Making this delivery on behalf of the college was the Chattahoochee Tech Campus Police Department, under the direction of Tim Hilley, who serves as the college’s Director of Public Safety.
When Hilley was researching where to donate the food, he first contacted the Cobb County Emergency Management Agency. They recommended a local fire station because of restrictions placed on how many times firefighters may leave their stations to get food to cook.
“It just so happens that my son, Michael, is a Captain at Cobb County Fire Station 14, so I called and asked if they would be interested in the donation, and if they would be able to split it up among some of the other fire stations,” said Hilley. “They were very excited about the idea.”
After loading up a Chattahoochee Tech patrol vehicle with the food at the college’s Mountain View Campus, Hilley and Campus Police Lt. Mary Forman delivered the food to Cobb County Fire Station 14. This fire station is located near the Mountain View Campus on the other side of Sandy Plains Road.
“When we arrived at the fire station, they were excited that we were bringing the food,” said Hilley. “But when we opened the truck, they were amazed with the amount of food, and said they would be able to take some to several other fire stations.”
Included among the donated items were several boxes of whole and cut chicken, two large slabs of pork, whole and cut duck, scallops, halibut, barbecue ribs, steaks, cakes, and a whole case of butter, along with many other items.
“It made us feel good to know we were able to help a large group of first responders with these much-needed supplies,” said Hilley, “so they wouldn’t have to go out any more than necessary.”
- Chattahoochee Technical College
Tuesday, March 31
Salvation Army officers at The Salvation Army of Cobb and Douglas Counties delivered meals to neighbors in need last week.
Because of COVID-19, the Corps suspended all of its onsite food pantry services and instead was delivering meals door-to-door for those in need. The officers who oversee the Cobb/Douglas Corps, Lieutenants Jose and Yamira Valentin, also served meals from their canteen or mobile kitchen.
3DPPE, a group of Wheeler High School students, who are 3D printing face shields to donate to local hospitals. They have printed and donated over 300 face shields.
The group, which is looking for funding to further increase production of the shields, has started a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/printing-masks-for-healthcare-professionals?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Last week several Marietta Square Market restaurants partnered together to provide over 100 complimentary meals to local first responders.
Owners Jason Morgan of Lucky’s Burger and Brew, Robert Owens of GC BBQ and Jerry Momin of Pita Mediterranean Street Food all personally packed meals and aided in delivering them to the Marietta Fire House, Marietta Police Department and the Kennestone Hospital ICU staff.
It’s our mission at Saint Joseph Catholic Church to serve and support those in need and we were able to do just that because of the generosity of Papa John’s Pizza Store 779/Pine Mountain.
Through the well-orchestrated collaboration of Papa John’s general managers Spencer House and Josh Orfe, director of operations Russ Dewitt, and SDO Chris Stelle, Saint Joseph and the Knights of Columbus Council 4599 were able to handout or deliver 826 donated pizzas. Pizzas were distributed to SJCC Parishioners in need, families in low income housing, MUST Minstries, individuals that may be experiencing homelessness and/or suffering from addiction and children suffering during this time.