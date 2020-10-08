MARIETTA — Local activist groups met at Marietta Square to remember those who died while in custody of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and to call for further investigation into those deaths.
The Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the American Civil Liberties Union, among other groups, hosted about 50 people at the town hall Wednesday night.
Organizers read aloud the names of 49 men and women who have died in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center since Sheriff Neil Warren took office in 2004.
Ben Williams, president of the Cobb SCLC, invoked a phrase from Martin Luther King Jr.: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
“Get in the fight, stay the course and don’t quit until justice is realized,” he told attendees.
A little over a year ago, Kevil Wingo died in custody at the Cobb County jail. His family and local activists at the event said he and others might have been saved if not for negligent treatment at the jail.
Wingo, 36, died of complications of a perforated ulcer in September 2019 after repeated requests for medical attention were denied, according to his family’s attorney, Timothy Gardner.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, has come under scrutiny in the past year after at least eight people have died in the sheriff office’s custody since 2019.
In the sheriff’s office’s internal investigation of Wingo’s death, it cleared itself of any wrongdoing.
The family of Kevil Wingo has sued three sheriff’s office employees, six Wellstar employees and Wellstar Health System, accusing them of negligence.
Wellstar Health System opted not to renew its health contract with the sheriff’s office earlier this year.
On Sept. 16, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced she asked the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia to more broadly investigate the inmate deaths.
At the town hall Thursday, Gardner said the sheriff’s office conducted “sham investigations” and the U.S. Attorney’s office only investigates federal crimes, which do not include manslaughter and murder, which he believes should be charges in Wingo’s case.
“We want an actual criminal investigation into the people responsible for Mr. Wingo’s death and we’re entitled to that,” Gardner said.
The SCLC’s Williams said D.A. Holmes “passed the buck” by asking federal attorneys to investigate rather than prosecute the case herself.
“I’m disappointed,” he told the MDJ. “Look at where we are now, because of the inaction, and also the lack of integrity in the sheriff’s department, (and) the failure of the DA to move in and use her authority and power to investigate the matter, as we expect the people’s attorney to do.”
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Both Sheriff Warren and D.A. Holmes are up for re-election Nov. 3. Neither attended the town hall Wednesday. Their opponents, Craig Owens and Flynn Broady, were present and have criticized the conditions at the jail and how officials have handled the deaths there.
