The City of Acworth will kick off Your Best is Next Active Over 55 Expo, a networking event catering to active members of the community aged 55 and older, on Thursday morning.
Located at the Acworth Community Center at 4361 Cherokee Street in Logan Park, the free event will feature a range of speakers, panels and presentations. Exhibits and demonstrations will range across several subjects, including art, music, health and fitness, sports, dance, investing, yoga, technology tips, continuing education and more. A complimentary lunch will be catered by Chick-fil-A. Speakers include Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and Kennesaw State University Professor Emeritus Dr. George Manners.
Attendees will be encouraged to find new hobbies, pursue a “bucket list,” learn new skills, network and celebrate life, according to a news release.
Cobb Business Journal columnist, event organizer and opening speaker of the event Ira Blumenthal said the idea for the event came from his wife, Kim Blumenthal. The couple wanted to inspire and innovate those in the 55-plus community, teaching them everything from dancing the foxtrot for a child’s wedding to avoid scammers under one roof.
“I think the void is the communication more than anything else,” he said. “The City of Acworth, the City of Marietta, they’ve got programs, walking groups, fitness, music and on and on. I don’t think there’s a shortage of programs; I think there’s a shortage of information to find them.”
The 55-plus group are the best educated generation in the history of America, Blumenthal said, as well as a group with a regular disposable income. Their drive to stay active is a draw to the event, he said.
“Life is about living and this is a very vibrant group,” he said. “This is not a group sitting at home playing a PlayStation.”
Based on the event’s success, Blumenthal might explore bringing the expo to other local municipalities in the Atlanta metro area.
“Kim and I have always tried to take the extra mile,” he said. “The extra mile is never crowded. This is exciting. We feel good about helping these exhibitors showcase these ideas.”
The Active Over 55 Expo is an event in partnership with the City of Acworth, Wellstar Health System, LGE Community Credit Union and Chick-fil-A.
Admission to the event is free, though registration is required. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, logon to www.acworthparksandrec.org.
