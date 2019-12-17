MARIETTA — The American Civil Liberties Union took its fight with Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren to the county’s governing board Monday night.
Speaking at the Board of Commissioners’ final general-purpose meeting of 2019, Chris Bruce, political director for the ACLU of Georgia, said the Cobb County Adult Detention Center — which the sheriff oversees — “is in deplorable shape and is an unfit area for people to stay.”
Since December 2018, seven people have died after they were taken to the detention center, something Warren has attributed to some of those individuals’ preexisting medical conditions.
Bruce called on commissioners to pass a resolution directing the sheriff to end a lockdown of the detention center — something Warren claims he has already done — allow people to visit relatives held at the detention center, answer all open records requests and make sure all deaths “have been explained fully, with a plan to make sure no other deaths happen.”
In a statement to the MDJ on Tuesday, Louie Hunter, legislative liaison for the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, said Warren vehemently denies the statements made by the ACLU representative at the commission meeting.
“The statements concerning the lockdown were inaccurate and misleading. At no time have any medical, dental or other basic rights been denied to the inmates. The overall lockdown was for a 30-day period and ended in late October. The only exceptions would be for those inmates that continue to exhibit hostile behavior towards other inmates or of the staff of the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility. The continued attacks by those with no first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the jail are disrespectful to the hard working and dedicated employees of the Cobb Sheriff’s Office,” Hunter said.
Bruce also asked commissioners to create a temporary “citizen’s review board” with oversight of the sheriff’s office and organize an independent financial and performance audit of the detention center.
Speaking to reporters after his remarks, Bruce went further, suggesting commissioners force change at the sheriff’s office by cutting funding for the office or reducing Warren’s salary.
Deborah Nesbitt, associate legislative director at the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, said commissioners would be wise to think twice about going that route.
“Really the county commission cannot compel the sheriff to do anything,” she said. “They could reduce his budget, but then he could always file a lawsuit against the county saying they are not properly funding him to meet his constitutional requirements. ... It always turns into a messy legal battle that ends up costing the taxpayers money.”
Speaking after the meeting, county Chairman Mike Boyce said the ACLU was “grandstanding.”
“The ACLU has never asked me for a meeting,” Boyce said. “It’s one thing to stand up here and go on television and make your pitch. It’s something else to sit down and start having a professional and mature conversation about what we’re going to do. … When we have those meetings, then we can move forward.”
In other business Monday, commissioners approved spending as much as $58,000 on advertising that would encourage participation in next year’s census.
The U.S. Census Bureau will begin distributing questionnaires in March. The final count of the U.S. population will determine the allocation of some $675 billion in federal funding to state and local governments as well as the drawing of political districts’ boundaries.
The advertising will be focused on hard-to-count neighborhoods “characterized by transient populations and people for whom English is not the primary language spoken,” according to county documents.
“In the 2010, the response rate amongst Cobb County residents was approximately 78%,” read the agenda item. “It has been estimated that the 22% who did not submit a completed Census questionnaire resulted in the loss of $250 million in federal funds that would have been apportioned to Cobb.”
The money approved on Monday will be used for promotional posters, bus advertisements and census “swag” items such as drawstring bags, magnets, stadium cups, flash drives, phone wallets and stickers.
Commissioners also approved giving the Pierre Law Firm $3,500 to use on advertising in exchange for remaining in Cobb County for another three years.
The firm was awarded the money after submitting an application to the county’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Grant Program. The money will come from the Development Authority of Cobb County, which had put $100,000 into the fund to aid businesses in “growing their business, creating jobs, and maintaining their presence in the county,” according to an agenda item written by the county’s director of community development, Jessica Guinn.
Commissioners also voted to make it easier to track debt service for the Atlanta Braves stadium in Cumberland and money spent on medical services in the Cobb Adult Detention Center.
The move will “allow those activities to be reviewed independent of other countywide activities managed in the General Fund,” the county’s comptroller, William Volckmann, wrote in an agenda item to county manager Rob Hosack.
Creating a new unit within the Sheriff’s Office General Fund for medical services, meanwhile, “will aid in the review and audit of efficiencies at the jail going forward as well as to track trends in spending,” according to the agenda item.
Commissioners also voted to accept:
- a $1.5 million grant from CobbWorks which would fund retraining for 112 “dislocated workers.”
- the purchase of new body and in-car cameras for the county’s police department.
