The Cobb County Adult Detention Center is the target of fresh allegations from the American Civil Liberties Union about conditions in the jail.
The organization accuses the jail staff of improperly cleaning one or more water filters, leaving some inmates “without clean water for drinking or showers over a couple of days,” according to ACLU of Georgia political director Christopher Bruce.
“In addition to a full investigation into the water contamination at the Cobb County Detention Center, we demand the Sheriff’s Office conduct appropriate comprehensive medical exams of each person who may have been affected to determine what health impact may have occurred from consuming the toxins in the water,” Bruce said in a statement. “Everyone in this community should be alarmed over the inhumane and unacceptable conditions at the jail.”
In a statement released Sunday, Sheriff Neil Warren said 25 inmates have been moved to another housing area as a precaution after an inmate reported off-smelling water. A maintenance crew had replaced a valve and later determined that some lubrication fluid had not been completely wiped down.
Warren said the ACLU charges were disproportionate to what had occurred.
“Immediate action was taken to remove the residual and approximately 25 inmates were moved to another housing area,” the department said in a statement.
Warren said the Cobb County Water System has been asked to sample the water in that now-vacant housing unit, and inmates will not be returned to that unit until the results are in. He said the county manager and commissioners were all notified of the department's actions, and no further issues have arisen from the report.
“Once again the ACLU is spinning a narrative of crisis and conflict when in fact a minor plumbing issue was repaired, inmates were moved as a precaution and additional validation of water quality is being sought,” Warren said. “Our staff does a tremendous job every day and having the ALCU trying to cause unwarranted alarm within our community and inmates does more harm than good.”
These are not the first demands the ACLU has made of the jail and Warren in recent months. The civil liberties group has demanded explanations into recent inmate deaths – six in 2019 – hitting the department with a wide-ranging open records request and hosting a heated town hall last month where former inmates aired grievances about conditions in the jail during a lockdown that began in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.