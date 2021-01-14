This week, the Cobb County School District released the numbers of students who are attending the spring semester face-to-face and those who are learning remotely.
The numbers show 65.9% of students were going to school in-person, or 70,529 students.
Families were more likely to choose in-person learning for elementary school students: across elementary schools, 33,424, or 72.4% of students were in school face-to-face. In middle schools, 17,078, or 66.2%, were face-to-face, and in high schools, that number was 20,027, or 57.2%.
Four schools had a majority of students learning remotely. At South Cobb High School, 1,191 or 60.2% of students were learning virtually. McEachern High School had 1,304 students, or 55.5%, learning remotely. H.A.V.E.N. Academy at Skyview, which serves students with disabilities and emotional and behavioral disorders, had 14 or 53.8% learning remotely. Wheeler High School in east Cobb had 1,229 or 53.7% students virtual.
Those numbers, which were released Wednesday, had already changed by Thursday as the district announced that 15 of its schools had switched to entirely virtual learning.
"We understand that COVID-19 has impacted families in many ways, and choosing what type of learning environment is best for their family is an important part of our COVID-19 response," the district wrote in a statement on its website. "Just as District leaders have done in past years, Cobb Schools continues to prioritize listening to our parents as we partner with the community to educate each and every student no matter the unique struggles they have faced over the past year."
School district officials said the numbers of in-person and virtual students in the fall semester were not available.
For more information, including a spreadsheet with a breakdown of in-person and virtual students by school, visit bit.ly/3bCMw9N.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.