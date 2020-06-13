MARIETTA — The count continues on the 106,000 absentee ballots cast by Cobb residents in the June 9 presidential and local primaries,but only 22,000 remained to be tallied as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Work to tabulate the remaining ballots will continue on Monday, according to county officials.
Since Tuesday, hundreds of workers from the county's parks department, libraries and other county departments have helped count and confirm ballots, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
By Friday afternoon, the workers had counted about 76,000 ballots, and that number had increased to 84,000 by Saturday evening. Cavitt said many of the remaining ballots are damaged and require more work than usual.
Elections workers have to figure out why the ballots won't scan and duplicate the ballots with supervision so they can be scanned, he said, adding that if there are still questions about the ballot, they then have to go before a panel to adjudicate them.
The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration has also announced it will postpone its next meeting to Friday at noon, when election results are expected to be certified, therefore making results official.
Meanwhile, the concerns of a number of voters who cast provisional ballots because of issues at their precincts on Election Day have been quelled. Those voters were told they would not have to return to the Cobb elections office to "cure" their ballot by showing ID.
Cavitt said such “emergency” provisional ballots did not have to be cured. “True” provisional ballots, meanwhile, which had been given to voters who went to the wrong precinct, for example, still had to be cured by 5 p.m. Friday.
Cavitt said a total of about 1,250 provisional ballots were cast, and the majority were confirmed and tallied.
RESULTS SO FAR
Here are the results in some of Cobb’s highlighted races as of 6 p.m. on Saturday. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth:
♦ U.S. House District 6 Republican primary: Karen Handel has a hefty lead on her opponents with 16,636 votes from the Cobb County portion of the district or 70.4%, while in second, Joe Profit has garnered 4,554 (19.3%). Blake Harbin has earned 1,109 Cobb votes (4.7%), while Mykel Lynn Barthelemy has received 944 (nearly 4%) and Paulette Smith has reached 405 (1.7%). The winner of the primary will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, in November.
♦ Cobb County Sheriff Democratic primary: Craig Owens leads with 41,350 votes or 49.2%. Gregory Gilstrap has so far earned 22,554 votes (26.8%) and James Herndon has received 20,185 (24%). The winner of the primary will take on incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren in November.
♦ Cobb Commission Chairman Republican primary: Mike Boyce (I) has received 40,671 votes, or 68.4% to Larry Savage’s 12,274 (24%) and Ricci Mason’s 4,515 (7.6%). The winner of the primary will face Democratic challenger Lisa Cupid in November.
♦ Cobb Commission District 2 Republican primary: Fitz Johnson leads with 5,715, or around 35.7% of the vote, while Andy Smith and Kevin Nicholas follow closely behind, at 5,238 (32.7%) and 5,074 (31.7%), respectively. The winner will face Democratic nominee Jerica Richardson in November to replace outgoing Commissioner Bob Ott, who did not seek reelection.
♦ Cobb Commission District 4 Democratic primary: Shelia Edwards leads the race between seven candidates with 6,591 or 25% of the vote. Monique Sheffield has garnered 5,853 (22.2%); Monica Delancy is next with 4,191 (15.9%); Edwin Mendez has so far received 3,192 votes (12.1%); Angelia Pressley has received 3,029 (11.5%); Jonathan Hunt has collected 2,050 (7.8%); and Elliott Hennington has received 1,418 votes (5.4%). The winner of the primary will be the presumptive winner of the election in November, and will replace outgoing Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who is running for commission chair.
♦ Cobb school board, Post 5 Republican primary: David Banks (I) leads with 6,383 or about 55% of the vote to Shelley O’Malley’s 2,802 (24.2%) and Matt Harper’s 2,405 (20.8%). The winner of the nomination will face one of two Democrats in November.
♦ Cobb school board, Post 5 Democratic primary: Dr. Julia Hurtado leads with 5,581 votes (nearly 58%) over Tammy Andress’ 4,043 (42%).
♦ Georgia House District 42 Democratic primary: Incumbent Teri Anulewicz leads challenger Asher Nuckolls, with 3,080 votes (57.9%) to Nuckolls’ 2,244 (42.2%). The winner of that primary will be the presumptive victor in November.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Judge Stephen Schuster’s seat: Jason Marbutt holds a lead with 51,682 votes (38.8%) to challenger Gregory Shenton’s 43,696 (32.8%) and John Robert Greco’s 37,856 (28.4%). The winner will replace retiring Judge Schuster.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Judge Lark Ingram’s seat: Kellie Hill has so far earned 87,246 votes or 63.2% to opponent Daniele Johnson’s 50,821, or 36.8%. The winner will replace retiring Judge Ingram.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Chief Judge Reuben Green’s seat: Challenger Angela Brown has garnered 83,335 or 57.2% of the vote to incumbent Green’s 62,396 (42.8%). Brown is on track to unseat Green.
♦ Cobb State Court Judge Post 6 (nonpartisan): In the crowded State Court race, Trina Griffiths leads five others with 32,543 votes (23.6%). Next is Diana Simmons, with 30,568 votes (22.2%). David Willingham is third so far, with 19,412 votes (14.1%). Joseph Atkins has earned 19,244 votes (nearly 14%), Scott Halperin has garnered 18,376 (13.3%) and Mazi Mazloom has collected 17,797 (12.9%).
