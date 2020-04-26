MARIETTA — There was singing, dancing and cheering and a parking lot packed with cars Sunday morning, but no one was in the building at Worship With Wonders Church.
Instead, the non-denominational church, at the intersection of Powder Springs and Milford Church roads in Marietta, held its first "drive-in" Sunday worship service to mark the first day the congregation met since the state issued orders barring large gatherings last month.
Music from the church's band and a sermon from pastors Myles and DeLana Rutherford were delivered from a stage in the parking lot and made available on FM radio. For those who stayed home, the service was streamed on YouTube.
Members cheered and waved from their cars, some wearing masks and some not, some with the windows up and others sitting on top of their car hoods. Some drivers honked their horns as a show of celebration.
"I think the outdoor drive-in service is the way to go," said Christina Solages. "It's awesome to have the fellowship and seeing people we love. I'm so happy to be part of this church. I love my church."
The drive-in service was also the first since the church's one-year anniversary at its location, which was formerly an unfinished shopping center that sat in derelict condition. In 2018, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners lifted a stipulation that prohibited the building from being used as a house of worship, and April 7 of last year was the church's first Sunday service at its own location after leasing for more than two decades.
Normally, the church sees between 300 and 500 attendees in person, said Candice Jones of Worship With Wonders. Since they moved into the current location, the congregation has had more room to gather when they were able to meet in the sanctuary. There's also a foyer, a coffee bar and a "Be You On Purpose" merchandise store.
For more information about Worship With Wonders Church, visit www.worshipwithwonders.org.
