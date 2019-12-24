Don’t miss your last chance to see “Frosty! A Very Merry Musical” at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square. The show runs through Dec. 29 on select days and is sure to melt your heart. GO!
The show portrays a homeless man named Paddy Moran who befriends an orphan named Billy. Together, they learn the magic of Christmas with the help of Frosty the Snowman. Paddy tells Billy that his heirloom hat is worth a small fortune. “When Paddy wakes up the next morning, he discovers both Billy and his hat are gone,” said Princess Starr, director of the show.
The show is about faith and hope. “Frosty embodies the free spirit of love without judgment and love without thought. It allows us to see past the darkness of eyes made out of coal. It allows us to stand in the sun so that the not-so-good stuff about us can melt away, and the good about us takes over and becomes the new,” said Starr.
Unable to sell the hat, Billy places it on top of a snowman, who he calls Frosty. Magically, Frosty comes to life. Paddy catches up with Billy and Frosty. Through the adventure, all discover the Christmas magic known as love.
The show is about finding promise in others. “In a world where there oftentimes seems to be so much that just isn’t good, it frequently distracts us from seeing those things that are good. Those times and moments that give you a warm and fuzzy feeling. Those people, who have a way of reminding you of what really matters in life, and that there are good people in this world, regardless of what we may see on the news and in other places,” said Starr.
Starr said the script as originally written portrayed Paddy as a homeless man. “We have chosen to cast (Paddy) as a homeless woman, portrayed by Kelsey South and she is doing a phenomenal job,” she said.
Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square is at 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta 30064. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit theatreinthesquare.net. The show runs Dec. 19-29. Dec. 22, 23, 24 and 29 are 2:30 shows. All other dates are 7:30 p.m. shows. Ticket costs range from $22.50 to $35.
