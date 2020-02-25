ACWORTH — Today is the final day for believers to party before giving up their vices for the religious Lenten season.
And to Chef Henry Chandler, owner of Henry’s Louisiana Grill in downtown Acworth, that means getting a little wild and eating all the sinfully indulgent foods you can. His restaurant expects to see at least 1,000 customers a night from last Friday to Fat Tuesday, he said.
The chef says gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish boils, blackened voodoo shrimp, meat pies, beignets and especially the famous king cake — a sweetened, braided dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and often topped with icing and colorful sugar — are must-eats.
While the king cakes might also be stuffed with fillings like cream cheese or strawberry jam, something else inside makes them the signature Mardi Gras treat: a small plastic baby.
“You gotta make sure to put the baby in after it’s come out of the oven though,” Chandler warned, with a smile.
He said the baby in the king cake is representative of the baby Jesus.
Mardi Gras’ origins can be traced to medieval Europe. Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” and represents the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of the Christian Lenten season leading up to Easter. The Mardi Gras season is often celebrated beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany, when Jesus received the three kings, and ending on Fat Tuesday.
“We’ll be serving king cake all day Tuesday, and of course it’ll have the baby in it,” Chandler said, noting his cakes come from the authentic French bakery Douceur de France in Marietta. “Over the course of time, now, (finding the baby) means you have to throw the next party, (or) you’re responsible for all the drinks — different meanings for different places.”
Chandler said he opened Henry’s at the corner of North Main and Dallas streets in 2000, “on a hope and a dream,” with four employees. Since then, the restaurant has earned its place as a local hot spot with 135 employees, and the chef has grown into a local icon.
Year-round, the chef who started cooking Acadiana food in home kitchens with Cajun Louisiana locals before earning a classical French culinary degree in London can be seen making the rounds to tables boisterously greeting his customers, many of whom are regulars, with questions about their life or a pat on the back.
But virtually no time is as exciting for the restaurant as the Mardi Gras season, he said.
“The epiphany is when the official carnival starts,” Chandler said, adding that’s also when you’re supposed to indulge in your first king cake. “But we over here (with the) Georgia version of Mardi Gras, what we do is we start about three Tuesdays before.”
The chef said the restaurant is decked out in gold, green and purple and has costume contests and giveaways including posters, lights, beer buckets and T-shirts. Staff also dresses in masks, feathers and beads starting the Friday before Fat Tuesday.
Chandler walked around to multiple tables as he spoke with the MDJ, throwing beads over customers’ heads and around their necks.
He said decorations such as green, gold and purple balloons, streamers and beads are a must if you want to celebrate the holiday right, as are music, parades and float building. The chef said he’s working on getting a Mardi Gras parade OK’d in Acworth in future years.
And while the lead up to Fat Tuesday is fun, there’s nothing like the day of, says Chandler. Henry’s downstairs dining area is ready for family Mardi Gras, and the upstairs portion of the restaurant has been dubbed “Party Gras.”
“What it means to us is a time of celebration and a time to eat, drink and have fun,” Chandler said.
