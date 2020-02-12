Kennesaw State University’s School of Music will present its 14th annual Collage Concert on Saturday, Feb. 15, led by Interim Director Leslie J. Blackwell. The concert will feature over 200 students and faculty members raises funds for student scholarships.
“The Collage Concert showcases the best of all we are in the School of Music. It features a kaleidoscope of sound from both faculty and students, including large ensembles, solos, orchestra and band,” Blackwell said.
Special lighting effects and stage design will complement the program with each selection presented in rapid-fire, flowing vignettes in a truly unique performance.
“We only do this once a year, bringing all of the School of Music under one roof for one day to benefit student scholarships. The concert is fast-paced and high energy, and it’s for a great cause,” Blackwell said.
The concert features an array of selections, from the Jazz Combo to Symphony Orchestra to Chamber Singers.
Faculty will also perform, including the always popular Summit Piano Trio featuring pianist Robert Henry, violinist Helen Kim and cellist Charae Krueger. The Trio will spotlight 20th century Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla with “Spring” from his set of tango compositions entitled “Four Seasons.”
Support KSU’s School of Music while enjoying a variety of superb music. “The proceeds of this concert directly benefit scholarships for (School of Music) students. It is our largest fundraiser for the entire year and it’s also a chance to hear all kinds of music in one concert,” Blackwell said.
Performances are Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $15-30 and can be purchased by calling 470-578-6650 or online at arts.kennesaw.edu/music/collage.php.
