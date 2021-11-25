MARIETTA — Laden with plates of ham and turkey, cranberry sauce and collards, and platters of Chick-fil-A sandwiches, volunteers distributed over 100 meals to the homeless and hungry at MUST Ministries’ shelter on Thanksgiving Day.
The annual tradition will be the last Thanksgiving held in MUST’s Elizabeth Inn shelter on Cobb Parkway, as the nonprofit will move operations next year to its new shelter. The shelter typically serves around 50 people for breakfast and lunch on a given day.
The luncheon’s success was owed in no small part to the efforts of Monique Evans, kitchen manager for the shelter.
“We’re making sure everything runs smoothly,” Evans said, surveying the dining area during a short break from the kitchen. “It’s the one day that they can just like — ‘Oh, I have a home-cooked meal.’ Everything’s home cooked here … I treat everything as I’d treat it for my own kids.
“It’s a great journey to be a part of, and a part of MUST Ministries, because I was in the same situation before. To be able to (give) back — a stomach is a powerful thing when it’s empty, you know?”
Evans’ work was appreciated by those in attendance. Marcus and Shenice, who have stayed in the Elizabeth Inn shelter, commended the dessert in particular.
Carolyn Bolognese lives alone, with family and children across the country and in Europe. MUST’s event was her only option for a Thanksgiving meal (she praised Evans’ work on the turkey). Bolognese said she has Native American ancestry and would be reflecting on their importance to the original Thanksgiving.
“(MUST) did a fine job this year of the Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. “They have some very, very nice prayers. There’s an Indian prayer that my brother-in-law once said, that thanks all the animals involved for the meal they provided for us.”
Volunteers at the event said they appreciated the opportunity to give back to their community.
“It’s not about us,” said Lorlee Schulman. “It’s about everybody else, and that’s how we are trying to live our lives at this age. It’s not about us anymore, it’s whatever we can do for anybody else, whatever we can give.”
Margaret Scally is a former Marietta City Schools teacher, who spent years teaching art at Dunleith Elementary. Not only did many of her children take advantage of MUST’s services, but they also raised money for the organization every year.
“People have thanked me today, you know, thank you for doing this, but I want to thank them … they get food, but we get more than food,” she said.
“I thought it was fantastic,” said her husband, Skip. “It’s one of those things that could be more organized, but that would take some of the fun out of it.”
