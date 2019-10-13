A state lawmaker says a Marietta-based organization building affordable housing in Cobb doesn’t answer to the county’s residents and needs to change. People affiliated with the organization disagree.
The heart of the issue is McEachern Village, a 144-unit development in Powder Springs. It will double in size later this month with the blessing of county commissioners.
In emails with Commissioner Lisa Cupid, State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said he was unaware the Marietta Housing Authority — one of the two entities responsible for McEachern Village — could build whatever it wants on land it acquires, without regard to how the land had been zoned.
And, despite its name, the Marietta Housing Authority operates well outside Marietta, building housing as far afield as Acworth. But developments that were good for Marietta, Wilkerson said, can be “questionable for Powder Springs.”
The MHA has 11 subsidized housing developments under its belt, including four in Marietta, two in Acworth, and the remainder in unincorporated Cobb County, said Pete Waldrep, MHA executive director.
The McEachern Village development is already under construction; 144 apartment and town home units, the vast majority of them set aside for low-income seniors, will come online in the spring of 2020, said Noel Taylor, the MHA’s director of development.
But the developers — Lemon Street Development Corporation, a subsidiary of the Marietta Housing Authority, and the Beverly J. Searles Foundation — are coming back for more. About eight of the 15 acres they own are still undeveloped, and can accommodate another 164 units.
The developers are seeking tax-exempt bonds from the Development Authority of Cobb County to finance the second phase of construction, a move that requires county commissioners’ approval and will come before the commission at their Oct. 22 meeting, according to Cupid. The bonds would bring down the cost of building the apartments and town homes, Taylor said.
Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, told the Marietta Daily Journal that he has heard great things about the developers and is less worried about the apartments themselves than the process by which the project is moving forward.
“Do you need to plop 300 (units) in a community without any input and have the taxpayers subsidize it?” he asked.
The lack of oversight is twofold, Wilkerson said. One issue is limited public input, given the fact the MHA isn’t bound to standard rezoning procedure. The other is a lack of representation.
Normal rezoning procedure calls for hard-to-miss yellow signs being placed on the land under consideration, letters to be sent to nearby homeowners, and two public hearings.
But an authority “is like a government in nature,” Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said. As the mayor of Marietta, he has the sole responsibility of appointing the Marietta Housing Authority’s board. The list of exempt entities, he added, includes churches and schools.
The exemption is “very common,” Tumlin said. “This comes from the state, which (Wilkerson) serves on. If he’s confused, he needs to see Title 8 (of the state code).”
Wilkerson said the lack of zoning requirements is a floor, and the Board of Commissioners can choose to set stricter requirements.
But Waldrep insists the MHA’s procedures aren’t much different from those private developers have to follow.
“We don’t really skip out of anything other than ... the big yellow signs,” Waldrep said. “We do not go through the exact zoning process, but we do have a public hearing, we do adhere to all plan requirements, inspection processes, which some authorities don’t do but we do because we’re building livable facilities.”
In the case of McEachern Village’s second phase, the developers held a meeting this spring after sending letters to everyone living within 1,000 feet of the development — which only 14 people attended, Taylor said — and Cupid organized another earlier this week, attended by over 50 people.
Wilkerson also said he wasn’t aware the MHA could build outside the city of Marietta. Tumlin and Waldrep say it’s always been able to build in unincorporated Cobb, even if it has only recently opted to do so.
“If Austell was the biggest city in Cobb in 1938, it probably would have been called the Austell Housing Authority,” Waldrep said.
But if the MHA is building in unincorporated areas, Wilkerson says, its board shouldn’t be appointed solely by the mayor of Marietta. He suggested having county commissioners appoint the board.
If county residents are dead-set on scuttling a project, they do have one recourse, though: the Board of Commissioners has to approve the tax-exempt bonds it sometimes seeks in order to help finance the project.
Tumlin and Waldrep call that a formality. Wilkerson said it’s a way for them to exercise control over a project, a muscle they never flex.
“Keli Gambrill is the only person on the board that has ever exercised that ability,” Wilkerson said.
Ultimately, the MHA fills a major need in the community by providing desperately needed affordable housing, Tumlin said. And, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
“It’s helped our city and county to grow,” he said. “You can’t have all $700,000 homes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.