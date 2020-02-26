EAST COBB — Christians young and old filed to the front of the St. Ann Catholic Church sanctuary on Wednesday to be marked with an ashen cross, a symbol representing the beginning of the Lenten season, culminating with Easter.
Lent's 40 days begin with Ash Wednesday, "when Jesus went into the desert for 40 days to prepare for his death on the cross and, ultimately, his resurrection," said Father Ray Cadran, pastor of the east Cobb Church.
Christians use ashes on their foreheads as a symbol of repentance, as well as to remind them of the dust from which they were made, and to which their mortal bodies will return, as the Bible repeatedly notes, Cadran said.
The church has in recent years seen 4,000 people attend masses or ash services on Ash Wednesday.
The MDJ visited St. Ann during a preschool service, where about 80 children ages 3 to 5 sang, prayed and heard lessons from Deacon Bobby Jennings and Cadran.
"It's a special day, a special day. Today is Ash Wednesday," Jennings told the crowd of children. "It's the start of Lent, which will take us to the light of Jesus."
He asked the preschoolers if they remembered who the ash crosses on the heads of believers remind Christians of.
"Jesus!" a small voice blurted out.
"Jesus, right," Jennings replied. "So every time you see that cross on somebody's forehead — especially today, you'll see a lot of them today — it reminds us of Jesus and where we are with Jesus."
The deacon's lesson emphasized love, kindness and helping others. His sermon encouraged self-reflection, taking time to recognize when others are in need and sharing God's love with them.
Jennings asked the preschoolers how they thought they could be kind or show love.
"Share your toys," one of the boys suggested.
"Love!" a little girl in a pink dress with a giant pink bow on the front shouted.
"Kissing!" yelled another boy, his answer followed by laughter from the other children, parents and Deacon Jennings.
"Kissing? Oh, yeah! That's good. That's a way of showing love isn't it?" Jennings said, with a chuckle.
As children proceeded to the altar to receive their ashes, Jennings whispered, "Be kind and love Jesus," to each.
While some seemed a little apprehensive, most children approached confidently with their hands clasped in a prayer position and responded to Jennings' call.
"Amen," said one child after the next.
At the close of the children's service, Father Cadran gave an impromptu message, comparing the church's call for the preschoolers' kind acts and treatment of others to the dawn of spring.
"Things are going to start growing, flowers are going to start coming out, birds are going to start singing. There's going to be some beautiful life that starts happening," he said. "And I want you to know that what we did this morning, that special sign on your forehead, means that you're going to be a springtime sign of Jesus."
Christie Handley, an east Cobb resident and mother of five, has three children in preschool at St. Ann. Handley said, for her, Lent is a reminder of Jesus' 40 days in the desert, and simply "a special time leading up to Easter."
In addition to the crosses of ash, Lent is a season characterized by believers' abstention from luxury items such as meat, caffeine or sugar, for the 40 days leading up to Easter.
Handley said her family will participate. She said giving something up starting on Ash Wednesday is a nice change from the richness of Mardi Gras celebrations the day before.
"We're giving up sweets this year," she said with a laugh.
