MARIETTA — Would prom be a virtual affair, as it was last year? Or could it be done in-person? There were a couple criteria Marietta High School brass had to consider. The most obvious, of course, was the pandemic.
First and foremost, however, was that the students deserved it after all they had been through in the past year, district Superintendent Grant Rivera said.
So, on a gorgeous Saturday evening, hundreds of juniors and seniors gathered at Brumby Hall to have their pictures taken before the prom began in earnest, the first social event many have had in more than a year.
The pre-prom tradition first began in the late 1960s, when seniors, along with their friends and family, had their photos taken at the Kennesaw Avenue home of Bobbi Burruss, widow of the late state Rep. A.L. Burruss. It was moved in 2011 to the historic Brumby Hall to accommodate a growing graduating class.
After Saturday’s evening photoshoot, prom-goers were scheduled for a dinner at Nan, a Thai restaurant in Atlanta. They would then return to Brumby Hall for prom itself.
James MacPherson, the class president, said the prom’s organizers had always planned for it to be an in-person event this year, the idea being that switching an event from in-person to virtual was easier than the reverse.
Nevertheless, nearly every student the MDJ spoke to Saturday said it was a surprise they got to celebrate together.
The prospects of an in-person prom were bleak in January as the coronavirus ran wild in Cobb, Rivera said. But, in February, case numbers began falling. Though they remain high, the school set up a tent beside Brumby Hall for students who weren’t comfortable socializing indoors, Rivera said.
Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball “thought our kids deserved a sense of normalcy given all the’ve sacrificed for the last year and a half,” Rivera said.
Amid the celebratory mood senior Kerin Segovia said the last year had been difficult indeed and that the prom would be an opportunity to release accumulated stress.
The pandemic completely changed his near-term plans. Before, he had been focused on his studies with an eye on college. During the pandemic, however, he took on a blue collar job, a job he enjoys, a job that pays well and a job he plans to stay in post-graduation.
Prom-goers who spoke to the MDJ said they weren’t just grateful to see friends, but to see them all together in one place.
“You don’t get very many places where like all your friends are in one spot,” junior Ross Bourgeois, said.
Yasmine Leonard, a member of student council, said she chose her dress because it was simple “but still fancy for the occasion.”
“It feels good to just dress up and get to see all my friends dressed up,” she said. “We missed our junior prom, so I’m really glad that we at least got to have senior prom.”
As her son chatted with friends nearby, Bridget MacPherson said she was grateful her children — her daughter, a junior, attended as well — were able to have this Marietta experience.
“Marietta’s a very special place,” she said, “a special place to raise your children.”
