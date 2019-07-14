A woman sitting outside her Marietta home said she was surprised by a strange man showed up on her porch and tried to get in the house.
Police arrested 37-year-old Rigo Montoya of Marietta for the alleged crime, which took place at a home on Austell Road near Sandtown Road.
The victim told police she was using her phone in the carport area of the home at around 3 a.m. July 8 when she heard a chair fall over on her back porch, which is adjacent to the carport.
When she heard the sound, she dashed inside and locked the door, and that’s when she saw the man enter her carport.
“He stopped at her screen door and began to stare at her through the screen door,” the arrest warrant says. “(The victim) yelled several times for him to leave her property, at which point the accused then grabbed the door handle and tried to open the door.”
When he was unsuccessful, the suspect took off on foot, police said.
Police said when they arrested Montoya, he was “highly intoxicated” and was carrying small amounts of heroin and cocaine on him.
Montoya faces charges of prowling as well as possession and is being held at Cobb County jail without bail. His booking sheet shows a detainer from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which indicates he may be eligible for deportation. His place of birth is listed as Guatemala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.