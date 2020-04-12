At 6:50 a.m. Sunday, several residents of the Lees Crossing subdivision in Marietta left their homes and waited for the sun.
When it appeared at 7:10 a.m., they sang "Christ the Lord is Risen Today," an Easter hymn written in 1739 by Englishman Charles Wesley.
"Just a precious time," wrote resident Tricia Wilson in an email to the MDJ. "Even saw a gorgeous sunrise before the rain starts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.