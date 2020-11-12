Two lanes of Interstate 285 will be closed Sunday night through early Monday morning so workers can make progress on a concrete slab project in Cobb and Fulton counties.
Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that two left lanes will be closed on the Perimeter southbound between Cascade Road and Campbellton Road from 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday to ensure workers' safety. Crews will be working on a 17-mile road surface improvement from Georgia 14 and South Fulton Parkway in Fulton to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb.
Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
Drivers in the area are to reduce speeds in the work zone. GDOT also encourages drivers to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
