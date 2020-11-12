Two lanes of Interstate 285 will be closed Sunday night through early Monday morning so workers can make progress on a concrete slab project in Cobb and Fulton counties.

Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that two left lanes will be closed on the Perimeter southbound between Cascade Road and Campbellton Road from 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday to ensure workers' safety. Crews will be working on a 17-mile road surface improvement from Georgia 14 and South Fulton Parkway in Fulton to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb.

Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.

Drivers in the area are to reduce speeds in the work zone. GDOT also encourages drivers to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.