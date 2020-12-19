MARIETTA — Jeriene Grimes knows people are hurting this year. She knows for many families, this will be the toughest Christmas they've ever had. And she knows that in tough times, it's community organizations that have to step in.
So Grimes, president of the Cobb County Chapter of the NAACP, is leading an effort by the organization to give back this holiday season by organizing a toy drive for local families.
"It is the reason for the season," Grimes said. "If you can at least impact somebody's life in a positive way, especially in light of all the tragic things that have happened in the world, it is truly enlightening and enriching for us as an organization.”
The Cobb NAACP plans to distribute gifts to 14 families in need, with a total of over 60 children. Some were contacted by the chapter, while others were recommended to the organization based on their circumstances.
Among the gifts being given out were bicycles, backpacks, stuffed animals, sports equipment and other toys. Many of the donations came from members of the Cobb NAACP. Others were bought with contributions from donors who sent checks to the organization. And some were delivered by partners like the Kennesaw Police Department, which dropped off a number of toys Saturday morning.
“It’s a testimony to the partnerships that we have established here in Cobb County,” said Deane Bonner, the chapter’s former president.
This is the 12th year the NAACP has conducted a toy drive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization set up a drive-thru system, where recipients can pull up to the chapter headquarters on Roswell Street.
“A lot of people really need some assistance because of this pandemic,” said Larry Willis, a chapter member who was volunteering for the toy drive. He described the experience as “an honor and a privilege” as he loaded toys into bags.
“It’s been a phenomenal day,” Grimes said, echoing that sentiment. “These are families that have hit hard times and just need some supplements (because of) COVID-19. They never thought that they would be able to have anything for their children.”
“In COVID, we wouldn't have expected — we didn't know what the magnitude is. But it certainly shows that people are in the season of giving.”
Readers who are interested in contributing to the toy drive should contact the Cobb County NAACP at 770-425-5757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.