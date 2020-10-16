Police are seeking information that could help identify a person who was seriously injured after being hit by a truck on Piedmont Road near Interstate 575.
According to Cobb County Police Department spokeswoman Shenise McDonald, an unidentified pedestrian was running south across Piedmont Road, east of Bells Ferry Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a silver 2020 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on the road.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 57-year-old Stephen Kuder of Marietta, was uninjured, police said.
The pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the collision. Anyone with additional information about it is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
