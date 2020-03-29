Last week, at a meeting of the Cobb Board of Elections and Voter Registration, two candidates for county sheriff were disqualified from the race, upending a closely-watched contest to replace an embattled elected official.
Participants attended the meeting in person at the Cobb Civic Center, even though most other meetings of public bodies in the county have been suspended in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
A reporter was refused entry to the meeting — which was broadcast live online — on account of the county being in a state of emergency that mandates adherence to social distancing guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public officials who have served through other emergencies often say they have never dealt with a crisis like that caused by the coronavirus — one with no definite end in sight.
To that end, the Georgia First Amendment Foundation organized a town hall on March 23, during which experts addressed questions about how to adhere to the state’s open records and meetings laws during a pandemic-induced crisis.
Participants included south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid; Jennifer Colangelo, an assistant attorney general at the Georgia Department of Law; Tom Clyde, a First Amendment attorney with firm Kilpatrick Townsend; Sarah Brewerton-Palmer, a First Amendment attorney with firm Caplan Cobb; and Jim Zachary, the foundation’s president and deputy national editor at newspaper group CNHI. The town hall was moderated by Richard Griffiths, the foundation’s president emeritus.
Laws regarding open meetings and records aren’t the only ones that reporters and the public must consider during a public health crisis, the experts noted. There is also the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), which protects individuals' privacy with respect to their health and medical care.
There are exceptions, however, noted Clyde.
“HIPPA gets used reflexively sometimes to try and refuse to disclose information,” Clyde said -- a practice he said is contrary to the language of the law, which makes exceptions for matters of public concern.
Clyde said government agencies should not be allowed to use HIPPA to withhold information that “is legitimately a matter of public concern.”
Zachary agreed.
“You don’t have to give people’s names,” he said, “but you can give us a little more information” such as the likelihood that people in a certain community have been exposed to the virus.
He lauded the work of Erica Bennett, with the South Georgia Medical Center. Bennett, Zachary said, has been answering reporters’ questions “not just through press briefings but (by) providing information.”
Some government bodies in Georgia have discussed online virtual meetings in order to conduct county business without risking spreading the coronavirus.
Indeed, Cupid said she had voiced concerns about hosting Tuesday’s special-called meeting of the Cobb Board of Commissioners in-person, citing governments’ closure of certain businesses and calls for people to shelter in place. She ultimately called into the meeting, while other commissioners sat not at their usual seats but at every other seat to model the CDC’s social distancing recommendations.
In addition, “there was a concern that if we all videoconference in that it will not comport with the Open Meetings Act,” Cupid said.
Colangelo dismissed the concern.
“No one is in the same place, but they’re all together electronically,” she said. And such meetings are still considered open under Georgia law.
Clyde said there is no reason a government agency should suspend open meetings or open records laws.
“Both acts have tools that exist inside the legislation to help in this kind of situation,” he said. “The Open Meetings Act … has a teleconference ability, and that sets the floor.”
The Open Records Act, meanwhile, “allows you to identify when you are going to produce records. That’s a tool that enables people to take into account the other challenges that the government agency is facing at that moment.”
Most meetings of public bodies include a public hearing portion, when people can share thoughts or concerns.
Brewerton-Palmer said certain videoconferencing software such as Zoom, which was used for the town hall, have chat functions that can allow people to comment.
For those that can’t use videoconferencing, she recommended that governments distribute dial-in numbers so people can call into the meeting.
During the town hall, attendees, some of them government officials in Georgia, used the chat function to ask questions, which Griffiths read aloud for participants to respond to.
Participants noted that governments may be slower to respond to open records requests during the crisis, as many have closed offices or, as in Cobb County's case, are operating on a limited basis only.
Colangelo said that issues accessing open records can be particularly acute in small communities where the government staff is limited. She said they should try to work around limitations, perhaps by coming into the office once per week to pick up files that may not be accessible remotely.
But “there are certainly some situations where the files are just not accessible,” she said.
Similarly, she said that governments would have to try and find a workaround to the fact that records the public is often asked to inspect in-person might not be as readily available given the closure of offices holding those records.
One attendee said his county commissioners plan to continue meeting in person in a room that allows for CDC-recommended social distancing, and said he thinks reporters should be allowed to attend in person, something Colangelo found reasonable.
“It’s hard to know what that commission would be thinking if they said no to that,” she said.
One attendee noted that, according to Georgia law, "powers and functions may be exercised in light of the exigencies of (the declared emergency) without regard to or compliance with time consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law."
Colangelo said that governments that legitimately cannot comply with the Open Meetings Act during an emergency should at least ensure people know the meeting is happening.
“The most important thing is making sure the public knows what’s going on,” she said, “even if you’re not doing things by the book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.