Northwest Classical Academy, a public charter school, will open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade in August.
The State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia approved the academy's charter last month, with plans to open at 3010 Cobb Parkway North in Kennesaw.
The campus, the former site of Kennesaw Charter Science and Math Academy, is 34 acres and includes a 111,000-square-foot school building constructed in 2012, according to the school's website.
That school closed last year after failing to meet academic goals and reported financial troubles.
The new charter school plans to start with about 468 students and add grades seven and eight in the second year. Eventually it will offer grades K-12 with an enrollment of 900.
There is no tuition, and any family in Georgia is eligible to attend. There is no required entrance testing.
“Families are eager for additional choices for their students, especially in the current environment,” State Charter Schools Commission Executive Director Lauren Holcomb said in a statement. “We are pleased to offer another high-quality charter school for Georgia students through the approval of Northwest Classical Academy.”
Northwest Classical Academy will offer a liberal arts curriculum with "a focus on virtue," according to the school. The curriculum includes literacy, math, arts, sciences, Latin and character education.
The school is the second affiliate school of Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative in Georgia, started by local businessman Matthew Kirby. The first is Atlanta Classical Academy.
“We are excited to work with local leaders and experienced educators to make another high quality, public school choice available in the northwest-metro area,” Kirby said. “We aim to form intelligent virtuous citizens via a classical, liberal arts curriculum in a smaller school environment. This is a time-tested academic model that has been in very high demand by families and teachers alike.”
Board member Caric Martin said the new school is "another great option" for families.
“As a smaller public school option with excellent academics, and strong fine arts and competitive athletics programs, the school will fill a need for many families in the area," he said. "I am a big supporter of education in our area, and I am pleased that the school will bring both state dollars and new jobs to our community.”
Interested families are invited to complete an enrollment interest form on the school's website to stay up to date.
The formal enrollment process will begin later this winter, and seats in the school will be awarded via a lottery in the spring.
A virtual information session is scheduled for families at noon Dec. 15. To register or for more information about the school, including enrollment and jobs, visit www.nwclassical.org.
