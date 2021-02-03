An Atlanta-based developer hopes to build luxury apartments and two commercial buildings in Marietta.
South City Partners is requesting city approval of a rezoning from commercial to residential to build a 303-unit luxury apartment complex and 8,500 square feet of retail or restaurant space at 2086 Cobb Parkway South, near the Windy Hill Road intersection. Another 7,000 square feet would be dedicated to amenities for the apartments, including a swimming pool and meeting and leasing space.
The property to be developed is 7.73 acres surrounding the southwest corner of Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road, that includes an almost-empty shopping center with one restaurant, "I Love Sushi," remaining. The corner lot, which includes a Western Union Bank, is not part of the project.
At their meeting Tuesday Marietta planning commissioners recommended that the city council approve the rezoning with stipulations. The vote was 5-1, with Commissioner Brenda McCrae opposing. Commissioner Jay Davis was absent from the meeting. The city council will review the and vote Feb. 10.
The plans for the luxury apartments and commercial space will serve to meet "incredibly strong demand" for multi-family housing in the area, attorney Garvin Sams, Jr. wrote in a letter to city officials.
The city has not added apartments along its Interstate 75 corridor. New apartments have been built or are under construction in Smyrna, Cumberland, east Cobb and Vinings, leading to population growth and tax revenue going to Smyrna and Cobb County, Sams wrote.
