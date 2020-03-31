While social distancing guidelines implemented because of the spread of the new coronavirus have closed businesses and schools, canceled many activities and put a damper on others, staff at one Cobb private school searched for the silver lining.
School officials at Mount Paran Christian School, about a third of a mile northwest of the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw, say they surveyed their social media followers, asking them to list three reasons the community "actually likes being quarantined at home."
"Some of the results were comical (no makeup!), others heartfelt (everyone is home for dinner), but common themes did emerge as unexpected blessings of sheltering in place," an emailed message from school spokeswoman Amber Irizarry said.
Topping the list with 74% of respondents was life moving at a slower pace with a more relaxed daily schedule.
Irizarry said rushing from dinner to evening events has not been missed as much as expected.
Jennifer Jones, a Mount Paran parent and mother of four, said she is enjoying “playing games with my family and family dinners” now that her children are no longer participating in after-school activities.
For Lisa Shoch, no longer rushing around offers her family of five “lots of time to play games, karaoke, ride bikes, (and) go on family walks.”
The parents covered the top two responses, as quality time with family was the second most-cited benefit of social distancing, at 59%, according to the school's survey.
Rounding out the top three was time in the great outdoors, at 41%.
“I love not having to spend so much time in the car. I love getting to go on walks as a family, because otherwise, either one or all three kids would be at another activity in the evening,” Mount Paran mom KariBeth Gentry said in the news release.
Other responses included the benefits of the school's virtual learning, finishing up home-improvement projects and teaching children more “at-home” life skills.
Irizarry said while the period of social distancing will continue for the foreseeable future, communities can choose to focus on the positive to make the coming days as productive and enjoyable as possible.
