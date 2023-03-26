AUSTELL — Representatives from various public safety agencies in Cobb County held a forum at the Cobb County Police Academy in Austell on Saturday afternoon to discuss policing and community engagement.
Dozens of people turned out to participate in classes aimed at building public trust with police departments and understanding safety concerns such as gun ownership, active shooter responses, and how emerging technologies are assisting police to rapidly solve crimes.
In one room, Cobb police chiefs were seated on a small stage, passing a microphone back and forth to answer questions and explain what different police departments are doing to create more transparency and to build public trust.
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer described programs to better explain the role of how the police force operates in order to gain the trust of young people.
“We’re going to schools and engaging with students at middle schools,” VanHoozer said. “Next year we’re going to have a more comprehensive program to show what we do. We’re also looking at how to communicate better through technology and social media and creating more transparency.”
VanHoozer discussed the importance of showing how police officers are members of the community in order to build a partnership.
“Developing trust is the burden of the police,” VanHoozer said. “Building that bridge involves the entire community. If we care, we’re there before the shooting to show that we care.”
VanHoozer described how the department was focusing on “stopping fewer people we do not need to stop. We want to reduce these stops and increase the right stops by using technology. We want to properly train officers to deescalate situations, follow core values and stay in the profession.”
Police see and experience horrible things, from car crashes to gang violence.
Sometimes it can be hard for police officers to put on a smile, according to VanHoozer.
“Police have to have a hard shell, this job is dangerous, and it’s not as easy as it sounds to build community trust,” VanHoozer said.
Getting young people to trust the police can be difficult, especially if kids don’t want to be seen with the police. It is also difficult to get kids out of gangs once they’re in, VanHoozer said.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner Grimes said police and community members need to get more creative about how to work and be seen together.
“We need to meet people where they are by going to baseball fields, basketball games, and other communal gathering spots,” Grimes said. “We have got to keep it real and really go where people are.”
By being where the people are and hiring the right people for the job, a community can build lasting relationships with law enforcement, according to local police chiefs and other members of the community.
Austell Police Chief Scott Hamilton talked about what his department was doing to make sure the right people were hired to become police officers by doing more extensive background checks.
“You have to clean up your own house first,” Hamilton said. “Background checks for the Austell Police Department went from two pages to 28. We also use our conduct review board to help officers make decisions on who they will work with.”
The first step, according to Hamilton, is building trust by hiring good people and training them properly.
“For us to build trust, we have to look through the lens of the citizen,” Hamilton said. “And they have to be able to see through our lens. We’re all in this together. Being truthful and honest even when it is difficult, so as a community we all understand each other.”
Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid asked VanHoozer how trust can be built after a challenging interaction.
“It’s about reminding our officers that it’s a big deal for someone to be pulled over,” VanHoozer said. “We’re in the process of changing our culture. We need to be instructing our officers on how to interact with different cultures. Make sure officers understand history and why people act in different ways.”
Kennesaw Chief of Police Bill Westenberger believes it is important to teach police officers how to treat people.
“We’re all just people,” Westenberger said. “This is my community, my world, born and raised here. People are the police, and police are the people.”
(1) comment
Lisa Cupid was the one who trashed the police years back when she was followed by an unmarked police car to her house. Look up that incident and find out what she thinks of interacting with police. Her opinion of police is well known.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.