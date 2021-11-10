On a bright, clear April day in 1918, Marietta Square was filled with hundreds of young men who would soon be headed off to fight and risk their lives in the fields of France.
One year after the United States entered World War I, and seven months before the armistice was signed, the citizens of Cobb County hosted a color presentation for three local regiments of recruits.
The historic occasion was captured in a panoramic photograph (shown at top of today’s front page), taken from the Square’s eastern side, where Cobb’s court complex now stands.
Amy Reed, director of the Marietta Museum of History, told the MDJ the soldiers were stationed at Camp Gordon, which sat near the site of what’s now DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee. The camp was the central training site for most recruits from northern Georgia during the war.
Some of those soldiers were detached to Marietta for artillery training, camping near the present-day intersection of U.S. 41 and North Marietta Parkway. The troops would practice by firing their heavy arms into the side of Kennesaw Mountain, which Reed noted, once resulted in a deadly mishap when a shell sailed over the top of the mountain and landed on the far side.
On April 5, 1918, however, Marietta put on its best face to salute the regiments.
“It was the first time since before the Civil War that Cobb Countians felt patriotic again,” Reed said. “It was the first time in many generations that their family members were going to fight for the United States. It was a big deal in that respect.”
The Marietta Journal (predecessor to the MDJ) had eyes on the ceremony and captured Cobb County in a high-octane burst of flag-waving fervor. Local leaders called on the front page for citizens to stand behind their country; restrictions on consumption were handed down to preserve foodstuffs for the front. Civic groups organized contests for who could sell the most Liberty Bonds.
The soldiers from the 319th, 320th, and 321st regiments streamed into the Square, past a gazebo in the park’s center which now sits in Brown Park on West Atlanta Street, Reed said.
Each regiment was presented with a flag to be carried into battle on the far side of the Atlantic. On the staff of each was written an inscription: “Presented to the 319th Reg. Field Artillery U.S.N.A. by the Citizens of Marietta and Cobb County Georgia. We Honor Them as Our Own.”
“May the boys do honor to the colors,” the Journal intoned, “and to the many friends in Cobb County who will ever pray for their success.”
Succeed they would, though as Reed noted, some of the young men who stood at attention on the Square would not return from combat.
Over 18 months after the historic occasion, President Woodrow Wilson said to the nation on the first commemoration of Armistice Day, “To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”
Armistice Day would be recognized for several decades thereafter to honor all who served in the First World War. Then in the aftermath of World War II, Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran from Birmingham, Alabama, started a tradition of recognizing veterans of all wars on Armistice Day. The day received the official designation of Veterans Day in 1954, after being signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower.
