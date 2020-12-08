MARIETTA — Marietta police officers swarmed the aisles of Walmart at 210 Cobb Parkway on Tuesday morning, as K-9 units prowled near the store’s entrance.
Also in tow: 35 Marietta City Schools students who joined police for a bit of holiday cheer for this year’s “Shop With a Cop” event.
Shop With a Cop has taken place annually for over 20 years, bringing police officers and local students in need together and allowing the children to do some holiday shopping. Since 2018, the Marietta Police Department has hosted its own independent event, and says it has helped over 140 kids since then.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Deputy Chief Marty Ferrell. “This and the Fourth of July.”
Though the tradition is one of the most beloved within the department, it nearly didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“This year has been more challenging than others, because we were trying to ensure everyone’s safety and verify whether this was even going to happen or not,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
But the department made sure that appropriate precautions were taken for all involved, and, masked up, students and officers paired off and set off through the store for the better part of an hour. Students were given $200 each to spend, and it didn’t all go to toys. Many were far more concerned with getting things for their parents and siblings.
“They’re going to be so excited about buying gifts for their family … we try to encourage them to pick out some gifts for themselves as well,” McPhilamy said.
The event was made possible through contributions from Walmart, Marietta’s Tip Top Poultry, and the American Legion’s Horace Orr Post 29, along with numerous smaller donors.
Walt Cusick Jr., commander of Post 29, shared McPhilamy’s amazement at the selflessness of the children involved in the event.
“When you see a young child say to the officer – 'Hey, I need to get something for my mother, my brother' — before they worry about themselves, that’s incredible,” Cusick Jr. said.
Cusick added that, through their annual golf tournament, the American Legion raised about $6,500 for the Marietta Police Department this year.
After navigating the aisles, the students headed for the checkout line, where clothes, toys and home goods were loaded up by their officer companions. Walmart also allowed the department to use its former vision center as an area where the kids could have their photo taken with Santa.
McPhilamy emphasized the Shop With a Cop event was a critical one this year. First and foremost, it provides some much needed assistance to families who may be struggling amid the pandemic and subsequent economic recession.
“It’s been an incredibly challenging year with a lot of turmoil for adults, which trickles down into the kids and their lives at home. This is our chance to build a relationship with them,” he said.
And in a time when law enforcement has become a contentious issue nationally, Shop With a Cop allows the department to show a different side of policing.
“This chance to spend some time with the kids at a joyous event … and get them to understand that we’re men and women just like they are … but wearing a uniform, and that we’re here to help,” McPhilamy said. “That is definitely something that I feel would be beneficial to any community.”
