Marietta’s state champion Blue Devils got a hero’s welcome late Saturday night. A Marietta police and fire escort delivered them back to the MHS campus following their 17-9 win over Lowndes High School for the state title.
Lining the campus streets were legions of fans waving flags, blowing horns, shaking pom poms and screaming at the top of their lungs. The young men in the buses smiled and waved at their fans, while others shot cell phone video of the welcome.
Everybody was made a Blue Devil that night as the flashing lights of the squad cars shone blue on the smiling faces of player and fan alike. The team members held their heads high as they lugged their equipment back to the school, pausing frequently for hugs and handshakes from classmates.
