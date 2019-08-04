MARIETTA — Doors were never locked and children roamed freely in the creek, knowing their parents expected them home when they were hungry.
That was the nature of growing up in Marietta’s historic Forest Hills community, just a half-mile from Marietta Square, as discussed during the Marietta Museum of History’s latest bimonthly Remember When Club gathering.
About 50 past and present Forest Hills residents and history buffs shared their experiences of the small residential neighborhood during the hourlong informal meeting at the museum, just a stone’s throw from the streets, homes and landmarks under discussion.
Established in 1928, the Forest Hills development spanned about 10 acres and included about 60 land parcels nestled between Cherokee and Cole streets, just south of North Marietta Parkway and north of Lemon Street.
At the museum discussion, four panelists who have called Forest Hills home within the last nine decades recounted the good times and the bad, describing how events shaped their lives and those of their families and neighbors.
Jean Galt, who has just celebrated her 92nd birthday, was raised by her parents, Roland and Esther Lindsey, in the house they had built on the corner of Forest Avenue and Hunt Street just before her birth.
The eldest of the four panelists, Galt described her childhood, when the dirt roads kicked up dust around her house and the family took in cats abandoned by people at the back of the family’s property during the Great Depression.
“At one time we had 14 cats,” she said. “I assume people thought they didn’t have enough money to feed the cats and themselves too.”
Galt said “every spanking I ever got” was for playing in Sope Creek which runs through the community, and that for a child, those simpler times afforded a lot more freedom.
“We were so safe,” she said. “You could play and be gone for hours and your parents were not concerned about what was happening, they knew you would come home sooner or later when you got hungry.”
Not all were happy memories, however.
Galt recalled the harrowing Halloween of 1963, when Atherton’s Drugstore on Marietta Square exploded, killing half a dozen people and injuring 25 others just a couple of blocks from her home.
The Lindsey-Galt Furniture Company store owned by Galt’s father and her husband, Javez Galt, was next door to the drugstore, where Marietta’s Theatre In The Square now stands.
“It blew up minutes after my husband had left the furniture store, and I did not know if he was in the store or not and I was panicking,” Galt said. “We came up to investigate and saw the tragedy of it, and I have hated Halloween ever since, it was such a nightmarish experience.”
Galt said everything in the furniture store was laying on its side and the windows of the two-story building had been blown out, so her father camped there overnight to protect the exposed merchandise.
“It was so much noise and everybody was running and we didn’t know what was happening. It’s part of our history that was most unfortunate, but it happened,” she said.
The Atherton’s explosion was an event all panelists recalled.
Panelist Abbott Hall, who lived on Cole Street, said the explosion was the worst thing he’d seen in his life.
“It was a gas leak under the street and the gas went up into the basement of the drug store, then it ignited some way and blew up,” he said.
At the Remember When Club gathering was Matt Flournoy, who told the room his father, the late Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy Jr., was an attorney at the time and was employed after the explosion by the gas company to set up in the Square and pay out claims.
“He said if it had been a thorough investigation you would have been shocked at how it could happen again,” Flournoy said. “The old gas pipes slowly leak and gas accumulates underneath, I’m surprised there was not more of a scandal about how dangerous it was.”
Flournoy said his brother, Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy III, had lived on Forest Avenue and that house was later occupied by their mother, Pam Flournoy.
“It’s a really cute area to walk around, it’s got a lot of history,” Flournoy said, recalling another dramatic incident in the neighborhood when a man walked into the late attorney Richard Powell’s old office in Forest Hills and shot the place up.
“It was a divorce case and the husband came in to shoot him (Powell) and his soon-to-be ex wife,” Flournoy said, adding that Powell reportedly framed a bullet hole in the wall. “He never took another divorce case.”
The reminiscing also touched on another explosion — this one the stuff of legends.
Panelist Dale Covington, whose family moved from Kentucky to a red brick house on Vance Circle in 1938 — the year he was born — remembered a story he had been told about a woman who made elderberry wine using fruit from bushes growing near her creekside house in the community.
The wine, stored in bottles under the woman’s home, exploded when the property flooded, Covington said.
“I don’t know the science behind elderberry wine in bottles and flooding, but it created an explosive situation and those bottles were going off like cannon shot,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been told.”
Covington said many of his childhood summer evenings in Forest Hills were spent in games of “kick the can,” playing around Sope Creek and trying to avoid smashing windows while batting balls.
All panelists agreed Forest Hills was a great place to grow up.
“I don’t think we even had a key outside the door the whole time we were there,” Hall said.
He spoke about walking to the Square as a child each Saturday with 50 cents for the movies and ice cream, as well as buying bottles of Coca-Cola for a nickel at the gas station on the walk home from Marietta High School.
“It was a place where you could go and not have to worry about anybody bothering you,” Hall said. “Back in the day it was a pretty easygoing town, the police were real good, they knew everybody.”
Panelist James Southerland, whose family moved into the old Hunt house in 1971, said the fact no one locked their doors made his job as a newspaper delivery boy more personal.
“I would just walk into their home and put the paper on the table, ring the doorbell and leave,” he said. “It was a great place.”
The Marietta Museum of History hosts free Remember When Club meetings on the fourth Friday of every second month, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for anyone interested in attending.
The next meeting’s theme is “Class of 1969,” museum executive director Jan Galt said, and will be Sept. 27.
