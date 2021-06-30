When Acworth City Manager Brian Bulthuis first came on the job in 1996, the city was a much sleepier place.
“We used to joke when I got there that you could roll a bowling ball down Main Street on a Friday night and not hit anybody,” Bulthuis said.
Twenty-five years later, Acworth has grown four times over to reach 24,000 residents, its major thoroughfares have received a facelift and then some, and the man who’s seen the whole transformation is hanging up his cleats.
Bulthuis’ retirement was made official earlier in June, and Parks and Recreation Director James Albright has taken up the mantle.
Throughout his decades in city government, Bulthuis worked on some of Acworth’s most significant development projects, including building out the Highway 41 corridor and refurbishing Lake Acworth.
“The lake was closed when I got there. We had no beaches, now we have four. So it's just been fun watching the community really blossom,” Bulthuis said.
He’s most proud, however, of the city’s revamping of its historic downtown, which earned accolades from the National Civic League.
“We were able to save the historic nature of the downtown,” Bulthuis said, though he was quick to recognize the City Council, staff, and community for their efforts. “I think people were worried when we started, but if you look at it now I think it’s really beautiful.”
Mayor Tommy Allegood applauded Bulthuis for implementing the long-term aspirations of the City Council and for his work on the city’s 1% sales tax projects.
“The City Council had a vision to build a great quality of life, and he embraced that vision, and did a great job helping us build (it),” Allegood said.
“We've been through five different (1% special purpose local option sales tax) cycles … the city has received about $150 million in SPLOST dollars, which translates to over 30 different major road projects, it translates to building a new city hall, a new community center, a new police station, partnering with the county to build a new library … and Brian managed all those projects,” the mayor added.
In spite of Bulthuis’ integral work in running the city, he says residents will be in good hands with Albright. Bulthuis first met his successor decades ago when Albright was working as a camp counselor, and he worked in the city’s parks department through graduate school. Bulthuis described his protege as “one of the brightest minds I’ve probably ever met,” who helped “transform our parks department.”
Said Allegood, “James has helped to build a culture that is kind of the fabric of our teamwork of our city.”
Albright, an Acworth native, credited the community and Bulthuis’ mentorship with preparing him for the new gig.
"My thing is just to continue to build upon what this city has gotten to this point, and our accomplishments,” Albright said.
Bulthuis is still trying to figure out how to best spend his newfound free time (“It’s kind of the strangest thing is not being tied to a calendar,” he said). But he looks forward to putting his feet up and continuing to watch the city grow.
“The redevelopment of some of the parts of talent that really need it—that's where their key’s going to be,” Bulthuis said. “And I think they're gonna do a fantastic job figuring out how to do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.