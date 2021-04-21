MABLETON — Cobb County officials and Mabletonians celebrated side by side Wednesday as the Mableton Town Square park capped another phase of a nearly decade-long development effort.
“Today’s a great day in Mableton,” declared Mableton Improvement Coalition Chairman Ray Thomas just before the ribbon cutting on a breezy, cloudless day. Behind Thomas stood the park’s newest addition, a train-shaped playground completed last fall.
“With all these ribbon cuttings in Mableton, there’ll be no more ribbon left for the rest of the commission districts,” joked Lisa Cupid, chairwoman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
The chairwoman went on to commend MIC for its work on the project.
“This would not have happened unless for civic initiative,” she said.
The playground was a joint effort between Cobb County’s Parks and Recreation Department and MIC. The county contributed $150,000, while the remainder was raised by MIC from private donors.
The playground’s installation caps off a nearly decade-long effort by the county and citizens to redevelop the area along Church Street. In 2012, Cobb completed a new Mableton Elementary School to the tune of $22.1 million. Four years later, Church Street was rerouted to create a green space across from the school, dubbed Town Square Park at a ceremony in 2016. County spokesperson Aikwah Leow said eventually, the county will be installing a small plaza in the park.
MIC showed up in force for the event, with President Joel Cope and Chairman Ray Thomas taking turns at the podium, along with board members Jeff Padgett and Demetrius Lockett.
“I remember … three or four years ago, when there was a community event here, and we were taking community input into what this place should look like,” Thomas said. “And it's amazing to see how this thing has evolved.”
Padgett, who was born and raised in the area and attended Mableton Elementary School, remarked on the sweeping changes south Cobb has seen in recent years.
“This is a proud moment for me right here. You know, just to see Mableton grow like this and more be a part of something,” Padgett said. “I sat out here the other night, right down there on one side of the road. I watched people just lay down blankets, kids playing in the playground, people walking around, just enjoying. That's what it's all about.”
The park will sit steps from the elementary school and less than half a mile north of Veterans Memorial Highway. Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area and lives in Mableton, said she hopes the park will prove to be an asset for attracting new development to south Cobb.
“This is right outside of our historic neighborhoods,” Sheffield said. “It’s more than just a park. It’s an opportunity for families to come together, it’s an opportunity for families to get connected … this is going to be a true asset long-term with a lot of residential homes in the immediate area."
