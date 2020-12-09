MARIETTA — A “ghost kitchen” at Franklin Gateway has been brought back to life after Marietta city council members shut it down last month.
The Marietta City Council, after initially rejecting a request from mobile kitchen company REEF Kitchens, changed course Wednesday and approved a special land use permit for the kitchen to operate out of the Chevron parking lot at 1200 Franklin Gateway SE. The council voted 5-0-2, with council members Joseph Goldstein and Andy Morris abstaining.
The kitchen will not be available for walk-up service. Instead, it will serve food exclusively for delivery through apps such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash.
Council member Cheryl Richardson, who had rejected the proposal out of concern that it would compete with local brick-and-mortar businesses, said she changed her mind after she determined the kitchen would expand delivery options for local restaurants.
Representatives of REEF said the kitchen will create partnerships with local businesses, and can serve menu items from up to four restaurants. Michelle Moses of REEF said they were in talks with Scott Kinsley, the owner of Stockyard Burgers and Bones and Taqueria Tsunami on Marietta Square, about potentially serving food from one of their menus.
Richardson said she talked with business owners on and off the square in Marietta, who supported the idea.
“Everyone is excited about the innovation of this business model,” she said at the council meeting Wednesday night.
The council also gave a green light for plans for 33 townhomes on Sandtown Road to move forward.
Council members unanimously approved detailed plans, including a site plan, tree plan and elevations, for a 33 attached unit development at 1501 and 1521 Sandtown Road, at the corner of Sandtown and Osborne roads on 4.2 acres. The developer is 20 Holdings, LLC.
Previously, the council approved an annexation and rezoning for the project in May from single family residential to planned residential development — single family with certain conditions. Stipulations included that the townhomes have to be only for sale initially, and no more than 5% of the units can be rented at any time. As part of the project, a left-turn lane will be built from Sandtown Road into the community.
