KENNESAW — It’s a 2,000-square-foot house designed to accommodate 700.
That’s butterflies, not humans.
“A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, features a kid-friendly pollinator garden and screened butterfly house that is filled with lush plants and fluttering butterflies that live there.
Visitors to the pollinator garden will see a collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies, said Ann Parsons, executive director of the gardens.
The newly expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, as well as the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle, she said.
Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars. The exhibit is included with garden admission and runs through Aug. 1.
Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, visit smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.
The garden is located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw.
