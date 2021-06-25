Cobb’s commissioners began sketching plans this week for a historic overhaul of the county’s transportation policy, plans which, if enacted, could reshape transit in the Atlanta metro.
That is, if the voters want it.
A presentation Tuesday from consultant Kimley-Horn, led by Cristina Pastore, laid out an array of projects to be potentially included in a so-called “Mobility SPLOST” (or “M-SPLOST”) up for a referendum in the years to come.
Heavy rail, bus service, bike lanes, transfer centers, road expansions—the possibilities extend out to a great many horizons.
What would Cobb’s taxpayers be buying with a “yay” M-SPLOST vote? It’s too early to tell. A long list of projects won’t be completed until the end of 2021, and granular details would likely be hashed out over the years to come.
In broad strokes, though, Cobb has already begun to lay out the options for its M-SPLOST, what they might cost, and when residents might begin to see their returns.
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro area that can impose a 1%, 30-year sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which became law in 2018. It can also impose an additional 1%, 5-year sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170, which passed in 2015.
Both taxes can be less than a penny, or “fractional,” and can run for fewer than 30 and five years, respectively.
Under that framework, Cobb voters could potentially be asked to approve a sales tax hike from the current 6% to as much as 8%, should the county’s governing board put both SPLOSTs on the ballot.
Cobb’s SPLOST options
Heavy rail connecting to existing MARTA lines is far and away the most ambitious option for expanding transit in Cobb via HB 930, the transit tax. Kimley-Horn presented three options to commissioners Tuesday: a line along the Interstate 75 corridor from the Arts Center station in Midtown to Cumberland (red), another from the Bankhead station to Cumberland on a more westerly route (green), or an extension of the railway from Hamilton E. Holmes Station along I-20 to Six Flags Parkway (blue).
MARTA currently only operates bus service into Cobb, but may also be eyeing a rail expansion into northwest Atlanta near the county line, even if only in the most hypothetical sense. As reported by Urbanize Atlanta in February, the transit system showed prospective plans to build out a northwest corridor of the system which would run along a similar path as the proposed “green” line (Drew Raessler, the interim director of Cobb’s Department of Transportation, said his department was not involved in those talks).
Not included in Tuesday’s presentation were the estimated costs of each rail line. Those projections were shared, however, in a virtual presentation on May 21. Kimley-Horn gave the following figures for each possible line, along with the percentage of the line which would actually run through Cobb County:
Heavy Rail Line Comparisons
|Line
|Estimated Cost
|% in Cobb
|% in Fulton
|Red (I-75)
|$2.9 billion
|20
|80
|Green (West Side)
|$3.0 billion
|50
|50
|Blue (I-20)
|$1.8 billion
|15
|85
The red, green, and blue lines would respectively require a .6, .65, and .4 share of the 1% tax over 30 years, Kimley-Horn’s Eric Bosman said. The county could therefore fund the line to Six Flags Parkway and one of the lines to Cumberland, but that would eat up the entirety of the 1% tax, if not more, to the tune of at least $4.7 billion.
Matt Stigall, a pro-transit expansion advocate with the Cobb 4 Transit group, said he believed Kimley-Horn wasn’t giving heavy rail a fair shake in its analysis.
“I think some of the assumptions made when discussing the rail brought in overly high cost assumptions, combined with overly low revenue assumptions,” Stigall said. “It sounds like it’s combining worst-case scenarios in order to fit whatever conclusion they’re trying to bring, which is that heavy rail costs too much.”
Less expensive would be a bus rapid transit (BRT) system, supplemented by an expansion of existing bus options branching outward from the county’s major corridors. BRT relies on dedicated bus-only lanes and specialized signals to provide faster service than buses mixed with the rest of traffic. The supporting network would be a mix of buses running on fixed routes, commuter-oriented services, and “on-demand” buses for areas further from main arteries.
Pastore said expanding the county’s existing bus system, CobbLinc, and adding BRT could likewise take up a full 1% tax. The specifics of such a plan may be a long time coming—the transit plan being developed, Raessler said, is focused on “higher level” discussions of “what connections need to be made.”
Because Cobb can only pass one 1%, 30-year tax for transit, commissioners will have to pick and choose from some combination of bus and rail service (or perhaps, bus service only) to fit within the financial confines of the M-SPLOST.
Then there’s the host of more traditional projects including road and “active transportation” (paths, trails, bike lanes, etc.) improvements around the county, which would be funded by HB 170.
Kimley-Horn identified 457 such projects, 78% of which would be roadway improvements. As with both the rail-only and bus-only options, those 457 ideas would add up to the equivalent of yet another 1% sales tax for 30 years. Because the tax allowed by HB 170 can only last five years, voters would have to renew that tax six times, once every five years, in order to realize all 457 projects.
Previous transit attempts
Cobb’s last attempt to build out a BRT system sputtered years ago and remains waiting to be revived.
The plan began percolating in the early 2010s, in the run-up to the ill-fated 2012 metro Atlanta “T-SPLOST” vote.
Then-Chairman Tim Lee envisioned a rail line spanning the county and connecting to MARTA in Atlanta or, in lieu of that, a BRT system. Which way the $689 million on the ballot allocated for rapid transit went—to rail or bus—was to depend on the potential for federal funding.
That ambitious proposal faded with the resounding defeat of the T-SPLOST referendum, rejected by nearly 70% of Cobb voters. Lee’s focus then shifted to a $1.1 billion plan—based on a $1.8 million Northwest Corridor Alternatives Analysis study led by Croy Engineering—to build one bus line on I-75 from Acworth to Midtown, and another following Cobb Parkway from Kennesaw State University on down to Atlanta. Kimley-Horn also conducted a $3 million environmental study of that proposal.
By 2014, the project had been slashed down to a $494 million undertaking by eliminating planned bridges and tunnels. Public opposition kept the proposal off the ballot in 2016. Lee would be voted out that November, ending that BRT plan.
Little was heard of any similarly ambitions plans for several years. In 2019, however, Chairman Mike Boyce began talking about a 1% M-SPLOST. Boyce chided the county to “stop nickel-and-diming” its transit policies and said he wanted to put another referendum on the 2022 ballot.
Timelines
November 2022 has also been suggested by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid as a possible date to put the matter to the voters. At a work session this week, however, Cupid and others mulled whether it was more prudent to push the vote to 2024.
Part of the consideration is practical. While a 2022 vote would keep the matter fresh in voters’ minds and lower costs, delaying the vote by two years would give the county more time to get a citizens’ advisory committee up and running, and consider how the SPLOST could mesh with existing projects like the I-285 express lanes.
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling told commissioners he favored 2024 to “refine some of the ideas, to plan a little bit more, and to educate the people … on what we are going to provide as a benefit.”
As Raessler would let on Thursday while addressing the Cumberland Community Improvement District, political considerations also lurk in the wings. Next year, the referendum would be forced to compete for attention with high-profile races for U.S. Senate and the governor’s mansion. The higher turnout of a presidential election year in 2024, meanwhile, might get enough voters to the polls to push the plan over the finish line.
Left unsaid by Raessler were the calculations Cupid will have to make. The chairwoman says the board expects to make a final decision in December. Should she opt for 2024, she’ll be running on the same ticket as the referendum, thus joining at the electoral hip her future as chair, and that of transit in Cobb.
Say, however, the referendum passes next year, that voters approve heavy rail from Cumberland to Midtown—when will the first rider take their seat on a Cobb County train?
Raessler declined to hazard a guess, saying it was far too early to make such predictions for rail. A BRT system, meanwhile, would take 10 to 15 years to fully implement.
But the key to getting buy-in from the public, proponents say, will be balancing long-term vision with short-term gains. In other words, the M-SPLOST package will have to include enough achievable projects in the next few years to convince voters their taxes are getting results without waiting decades for the tracks to be laid in Cobb.
“Thirty years is really long time,” Raessler told the CID, adding that the task for SPLOST boosters will be “identifying for the voters, what can we do in the first five years?”
What’s next?
Next month, the Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a measure directing the Department of Transportation to begin assembling a comprehensive project list. Raessler has said he wants to produce a slate costing about one and a half times the revenue a SPLOST would generate.
That long list is then expected to come back before the board in December, when commissioners are expected to decide when the referendum will be held. From there, it would be up to citizens and the board to pare down the list before it goes on the ballot.
Whether voted on in 2022 or 2024, the SPLOST is far from a shoe-in. Kimley-Horn unveiled a survey this week polling Cobb residents’ sentiments on transit expansion. While over 70% of survey respondents favor new transit in Cobb, only 48% to 50% said they would vote to tax themselves for it in that survey.
Critics also charged questions remain about the extent to which Kimley-Horn’s results line up with the true sentiments of voters. As former commission candidate Tom Cheek put it, “The question that simply asks ‘Are you in favor of this?’ … it’s almost like saying, ‘Do you like good things? Are you in favor of good things?’”
The firm did not specify in its presentation how each question was presented. Raessler said the county has yet to get the full results of the survey, but would share them when they are received.
