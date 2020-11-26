MARIETTA — Sitting beside her four children in MUST Ministries' Elizabeth Inn Thursday, Katrina Cadlett said she was grateful for new beginnings.
As it does every Thanksgiving, MUST, one of the county's largest nonprofits, opened its doors Thursday to those looking for a warm meal. Elizabeth Inn is a MUST shelter near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Bells Ferry Road.
Cadlett wound up at Elizabeth Inn after fleeing a toxic, 10-year relationship, she said. Her oldest, now 17, has a congenital heart defect and has had three open heart surgeries.
Nevertheless, Cadlett was upbeat Thursday, saying she and her children were "learning how to embrace and go with the changing times."
"Basically this is just a fresh start for us," she added.
MUST will feed between 30,000 and 35,000 people in a normal year, according to Justin Deese, the nonprofit's marketing coordinator.
This year, it has already fed 140,000 people, he said.
Chris Guetter, one of the shelter's residents, said he had never had to stay in a shelter before. Speaking between mouthfuls of Thanksgiving lunch and jokes lobbed at his table-mates, Guetter said a number of issues sent him to MUST. But the pandemic didn't help.
Guetter is working now, but said ageism has made it hard to get back on his feet, with potential employers asking him outright how old he is.
Volunteers helped distribute food and clean up between shifts.
"We serve God by serving people, by serving his people and our brothers and sisters," said one of the volunteers, Katrina Munson. "So it's about stepping outside of ourselves, for me."
Megan Streetman, who lives near the Battery Atlanta, said she had come, in part, to serve and to be around other people after canceling more traditional Thanksgiving plans due to the pandemic.
This year, MUST served two Thanksgiving lunches, so as to limit potential spread of the coronavirus: one for shelter residents and another for those who use its other services, from its food pantries to job training programs.
The nonprofit also had to forgo its largest fundraising event of the year: the annual Gobble Jog.
The race raises several hundreds of thousands of dollars for MUST and funds a variety of the mission’s programs throughout the year, but was canceled due to fears that getting thousands of people together for the fundraiser, even outside, could turn into a super-spreader event.
More than 3,000 people attended this year's virtual Gobble Jog, Deese said. Between 10,000 and 11,000 people attend in normal years.
The number of people who rely on MUST has grown while the resources have dropped. But some are still optimistic.
Cadlett said she has been trying to get her children to understand amid the upheaval that "they can't have everything, but just be grateful for what you do have," she said. "Because it will come. It will come."
