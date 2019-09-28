Sunday is the last chance to see Cobb County’s largest annual event, the 2019 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair.
This year’s fair started Thursday, Sept. 19, lining up perfectly with fall break for several local school districts.
“We’ve had Cobb and Marietta lined up before, but this year, Cobb, Marietta, and I believe Cherokee and Paulding have lined up on fall break, and that’s had a major impact,” said fair manager Tod Miller.
Miller said empty schools have meant big crowds coming out to ride the rides, see the shows and try the foods.
“What’s really blown our minds is the size of the crowds during weekdays,” he said. “Monday through Thursday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were all records, and Thursday was almost a record.”
He said it’s too early to declare this year’s fair the biggest yet, but it’s definitely in the running. Last year, 300,000 people came to the fair. The record attendance is 315,000 set in 2017.
“We’re on a great pace,” Miller said. “We’ve had several daily records, and the last two days are generally our busiest days of the year. We won’t know until after the weekend, but we have a great shot at a record this year.”
Miller said the weather has also been cooperative this year. It’s been on the warm side, but crowds are much happier to put up with heat than with rain, Miller said, and skies have been clear and sunny.
That’s been good news for vendors of ice cream, sweet tea and other cold treats. Miller said another food stall has been a surprise hit: Ma’s Irish Kitchen, which serves a variety of potato dishes.
The fair is set to run from 12:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Guests can receive free admission by bringing in seven unexpired canned goods to benefit MUST Ministries’ mission of helping those struggling with homelessness. From open until 2 p.m., students can get in free as well as ride the rides for free with a ticket distributed in schools.
