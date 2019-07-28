An entering autos suspect is out of the hospital and in jail after being partially impaled while running from police, according to an arrest warrant.
Officers said a citizen confronted 26-year-old Uerni Moreno as he was going through a car in a driveway off Kennesaw Avenue near the Loop. The victim told police Moreno apologized and returned the property, including tools, about nine dollars and a pair of Apple Air Pods.
After the victim called the police, officers said the suspect fled on foot. They found Moreno, who matched the victim’s description, about two miles away.
Officers said Moreno ran from them and attempted to climb a fence but slipped, impaling his right leg and left forearm on the fence.
Police brought him to Kennestone Hospital for treatment before taking him to jail. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department, Moreno was arrested July 3 and booked July 24.
A later search of his backpack revealed other stolen items, including credit cards belonging to other people and a small amount of marijuana, police said.
When asked whether he targeted cars because they were unlocked, he told police, “I guess so,” according to his arrest warrant.
Moreno told officers he is homeless and staying at MUST Ministries’ shelter.
He is being held without bail at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, charged with entering auto, possession of marijuana, obstruction and loitering.
