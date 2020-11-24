A Cobb County art teacher is on life support to fight the coronavirus.
Patrick Key, a Cobb County School District elementary school art teacher, was admitted to a hospital Nov. 15 for the virus, and is on a ventilator and another life support system. His wife Priscella is a teacher as well and has been fighting a coronavirus infection at home, Key’s niece, Heather Welch, told the MDJ.
Patrick Key was admitted by ambulance after his blood oxygen levels dropped to the 70s, Welch said.
According to Healthline, a blood oxygen reading from a pulse oximeter, like Key used, should be 95-100% for a healthy person.
Welch said Key’s condition has stabilized, but there’s still no sign of when he will be able to breathe without the ventilator or go home.
“They’re saying he is slowly improving, but that he has a very long road ahead of him,” she said. “We have no timeline. We’re just sort of at the mercy and the whims of the virus. But he is improving, and he is stable, and we just want that to continue.”
It’s been “devastating” to watch her uncle fight for his life, Welch said. It’s been even harder because family members can’t be with him or her aunt.
“COVID is truly a roller coaster,” Welch said. “It’s hard. It’s devastating. you feel helpless, you feel frustrated.”
Welch said her aunt and uncle have been diligently following public health guidelines, including frequently washing hands, keeping distances from others and avoiding going out.
“This can happen to anybody,” she said.
Welch urged people to take precautions during the holiday season.
“I know people want to see their families. I know people miss their families. I know everything was very hard this year. But I want to see my family too,” she said. “So I just hope people make smart decisions, and they know that this is a real thing, it can happen to anybody and you’ve got to be careful.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family’s medical bills has been set up by their friend Merry Mullins.
“I’ve personally known him for over 25 years and can tell you that he is one of the most giving humans I have ever met!” Mullins wrote on the fundraiser page.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the page had raised $15,955 of a $25,000 goal. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-key.
