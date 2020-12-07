KENNESAW — Mayor Derek Easterling and city staff celebrated the season by streaming on social media the lighting of the city's 30-foot Christmas tree on Main Street.
Talia Gallagher and Leonard Rose, music teachers at the Bach to Rock school in Marietta, performed Christmas carols, Bill McNair, assistant director with the city’s parks and rec department, read “The Night Before Christmas,” and Easterling shared the meaning of the holiday at the Saturday evening event.
“Christmas inspires faith and goodness, kindness and truth and to think more with our hearts,” Easterling said. “In this Christmas season, in a year where not everything makes sense and more of our daily life seems in turmoil or ever changing, I pray that you can find or reclaim your faith in God to see all that is truly beautiful in this world."
The pandemic has caused many families to spend more time with each other, the mayor said.
"So let us be thankful for what we have and to be grateful for the opportunity to rediscover what is most important to each of us: each other. Light shines brightest in the dark. This Christmas season I encourage you to be the light in the darkness and to share the message of hope and the true Christmas story of our dear Savior’s birth.”
