MARIETTA — As it often is, the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy was bustling Tuesday with the hammering of nails, the sizzling of welding equipment and the whirring of buzzsaws.
But this time, it was filled with high schoolers from across metro Atlanta, using skills they learned in class to compete against each other.
This “Skills Challenge” was hosted by Associated General Contractors of Georgia, a trade group that represents the construction industry, and general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie. It was one of seven competitions AGC is hosting throughout the state this year.
Students from nine local high schools competed to complete tasks in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry, welding, HVACR, blueprint reading or fine furniture/woodworking. Four of the schools are in Cobb — Allatoona High, Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, North Cobb High and Marietta High. Volunteer judges were recruited to rate students’ work, which had to be done in a two-hour time frame.
The winners of the competition received prizes and trophies, but the event also serves as a networking opportunity for high school students interested in construction, and employers looking for soon-to-be graduates.
“Right now our industry is seeing four people retire, but only one person entering it,” said Michael Dunham, AGC Georgia’s CEO, who called workforce development the No. 1 issue in construction. “And so for us, our challenge is to get young men and women to see this as a career opportunity.”
More than 100 schools and more than 2,000 competitors and observers are involved in the seven competitions across Georgia, Dunham said.
In addition to showing off their skills in installing electrical wiring, building wood structures or layering brick and mortar, students could mingle at booths with construction and contracting firms.
“They have an acute need for people every day. In fact, everybody looks at the opportunity for summer help, and for anyone that’s graduating this year to come into their workforce,” Dunham said.
State-of-the-art facility
This was the first such competition to be held at CITA, which Cobb County School District opened in 2020. The specialized academy offers hands-on training to high schoolers in a variety of skilled trades.
CITA has about 250 students who receive their traditional instruction next door at Osborne High. The school’s capacity is about 500-550, a number Director Tiffany Barney expects the school will hit in two years, as incoming classes of students arrive.
In addition to the construction-related pathways offered at CITA, students can learn and train for jobs in the medical, computer science, energy and automotive industries.
“We want our students to develop those hands-on skills, but also see what works for them and what doesn’t,” Barney said, adding that it’s difficult for a high schooler to commit to a career path at a young age. “When you get here and you’re developing those skills, maybe that works for you, and it’s great. Or maybe you’re like, ‘I want to try something else.’ And so really, we just want to expose our students to as much as possible.”
Raymond Roberts, a construction instructor at CITA, has been in construction for 30 years and taught skills for 18. He teaches courses such as industrial fundamental occupational safety and intro to construction, the latter of which gives students a taste of different trades. From there, students can choose to focus on masonry, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVACR or welding. Juniors and seniors can do work-based learning, earning credits while they work part-time on real construction jobs.
“I get a chance to actually, maybe, help a kid shape their future ... if you’re not skilled, then you end up with just a job — McDonald’s or Burger King, that’s just a job,” Richards said. “But I try to explain to my kids, ‘You need a skill, which can turn into a career, and something that could actually help you support, feed your family and be successful in life.’”
And, if they gain enough expertise over the years, Richards hopes they will one day start their own businesses.
Attracting talent
Dunham pitched skilled trades as good-paying jobs that don’t require years of expensive schooling.
College graduates are needed in the industry to be construction managers, project managers and superintendents, he acknowledged. But college is not for everybody, he said.
“A lot of people start and never finish college. If you’re there, and you stay, you may wind up with debt,” Dunham said. “You come into the construction industry and go into an apprenticeship program, that won’t cost you anything. Or you go right to the job, have on-the-job training. You’ll learn a skilled trade that you’ll keep for the rest of your life, to go anywhere in the world that you want to work, and not have that debt.”
Blake Riedling, an operations manager for Brasfield & Gorrie, said members of his firm attended a skills competition in Cedartown, two years ago. They met promising students there, even interviewing and offering jobs in their Atlanta office to some. But the distance from Atlanta was a challenge. That’s when the idea to host a competition in Cobb, partnering with CITA and AGC, came about.
Rielding praised the quality of facilities at CITA, and said he was impressed with how well-trained the students competing were.
“We build things, but we’re really about building people,” Riedling said. “So it’s about getting good students and people that want to come work with us for the rest of their careers, we hope.”
Riedling said his firm was seeing a construction boom as COVID-19 becomes less disruptive. That boom is driving more demand for skilled workers.
“What we do, it’s rewarding work ... you’re outside and you work with your hands,” Riedling said. “And trying to get younger folks understanding that, you know, that’s a legitimate profession, and something that’s rewarding, and you can drive by that building forever and say, ‘I worked on that … you learn something that somebody can’t take away from you, and you can just translate it to wherever you go.”
The industry also needs to improve its diversity, including gender diversity, if it’s to solve its labor issues, Dunham said.
“We can’t fix our workforce problems without the entire population,” Dunham said.
One student whose interest is piqued is Angelina Jackson, a sophomore at Marietta High. Jackson competed in fine furniture building Tuesday, building a two-level table that would encase a Big Green Egg smoker. Jackson said she enjoyed seeing her competitors using different techniques in the competition, which she said was like a race. Jackson was surprised at how calm she was.
“It’s a learning process … you kind of learn as you go and you improve at your own pace, there isn’t much of a stress to it,” Jackson said. “And it’s just very fun seeing how you can start off with just a random piece of wood, and then as you build onto it just becomes something that you didn’t think you could actually make. Like, I didn’t think I could make a table, and here I am making a table.”
Jackson thinks she may go into construction, specifically carpentry and woodworking. Though still a few years from graduation, she spoke to firms who set up booths at the event.
“If you look at construction teams and all that, you’ll see everyone’s working together,” Jacksons said. “And that’s actually very nice, seeing how together you can make something big. Like this facility, you know, a construction company had to come make it and all that. And now it’s helping a lot of people for many years.”
Michael Barcarse is Jackson’s teacher, teaching construction at Marietta High. The program there is relatively new, and it was the first time competing for all of Barcarse’s students.
“I’m really excited for them. And I don’t think they have any more butterflies in their stomach. But they’re all in it now,” Barcarse said.
Whether or not they choose to work in construction, Barcarse sees his students learning problem-solving skills they can use in their everyday lives — home repairs, building furniture and others. And if they do want to do it for their career, the competitions are great for laying the foundation, he said.
“Just to have the foot in the door and the networking is going to be invaluable,” Barcarse said. “Because you never know when they’ll be looking for a job. And they know somebody, so that’s great.”
Roswell High School was the overall winner of the competition. In the individual categories, Cobb students finished first and second in masonry (Damien West and William Warren, both of CITA); first and second in HVACR (Cesar Garibay and Stephen Garcia, both of CITA); second in fine furniture (Angelina Jackson, MHS); second in blueprint reading (Eduardo Hernandez, MHS); second in electrical (Abrahim Azzuni, MHS); second in carpentry (Jeremiah Hutton, CITA); and second and third in welding (Noah Garrett and Christopher Sevilla, both of CITA).
