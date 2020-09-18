Friends remember Frank Smith, one of the owners of SOHO Café in Vinings, as having a gregarious spirit and being generous with everyone around him.
He died Tuesday at 54 of complications of an unexpected illness, surrounded by his wife, Susan Whitney Smith, and other family members. His wife said the illness was not related to COVID-19.
Smith was perhaps best known for the restaurant he and his wife ran together, but the New Jersey native was also known as being actively involved in helping the Vinings community — promoting the local economy as a founder of the Vinings Business Association, protecting history through the Vinings Historical Preservation Society, helping local schools with fundraisers and raising money for people in need.
Susan Smith, his wife, said he put his heart and soul into the restaurant, and became a mentor and father figure to many of his employees. They didn't have children, but used to say they had 35 of them through SOHO.
"He gave them anything they needed — rent payments, cars, whatever it was they needed, Frank was always going to be there for them," she said. "We called them kids, and the kids were 35- to 55-year-old people, but they knew when we said kids, we meant that lovingly because they were part of our family."
SOHO became a place where Frank and Susan Smith saw people celebrate major life events: first dates, engagements, birthdays and other parties. They would even watch children grow up there. Frank Smith would get to know them all and made a point to ask customers about their children and families, his wife said.
"He was the guy who knew everybody and wanted to see them do well," she said.
Over the years, SOHO became a central part of Vinings, said Roger Tutterow, one of Frank Smith's good friends.
"He understood that restaurants aren’t just about food, they’re about bringing people together. That perspective, I think, is what made the restaurant successful and also made Vinings a more engaging and more hospitable place to live," Tutterow said.
'Italy was Frank’s love affair'
When he wasn't putting countless hours into the restaurant or otherwise involved in the community, Frank Smith loved to travel. Italy was especially important to the couple.
Almost 20 years ago, on their first trip to Italy, Frank Smith surprised his then-girlfriend of four years with their wedding, his wife said. It turned out he had been planning it for months.
"We had just landed that day, we got into town, changed clothes, walked down the Spanish Steps, and boom," she said.
They were married within five days.
In their travels to Rome, Florence and other parts of the country, the Smiths were inspired to someday open an Italian restaurant and bring some of the food and culture home with them.
"Italy was Frank’s love affair, for both of us," Susan Smith said. "It was one place where he could rest, he could breathe. He could allow himself the time that he needed to recharge his batteries, and then go back to work and work diligently for another year, and then we’d go back and start all over again."
In all, they were together 24 years, supporting each other through whatever life threw at them, she said.
"We just tried to enable each other and make sure we could pursue our dreams together. And our dreams were together," Susan Smith said. "We were inseparable."
'A big heart and the life of the party'
Smith was "a big heart and the life of the party," said Steve Buero, who was his college roommate and later his business partner.
Buero, an owner of the 101 Concepts restaurant group, lived with Smith in the late 1980s and early 1990s while they attended Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, and they remained lifelong friends. Buero recalled that in college, his friend was an intelligent student and managed the Iona Gaels basketball team.
After Buero had to Georgia and opened Brooklyn Café, a bistro-style restaurant in Sandy Springs, Smith asked if he could join him there. After working for some time under Buero, Smith helped convince him to open another restaurant, and Buero, Smith, and another college roommate, Chris Segal opened SOHO.
In 2008, Frank and Susan Smith decided to focus on SOHO and assumed full ownership of the Vinings eatery.
Even though he moved south, Frank Smith maintained deep ties to his New Jersey and New York roots, some of his family remained in New Jersey, and he continued to be an avid New York Yankees and Iona College basketball fan. While living in Georgia, he adopted the Atlanta Braves and supported them — unless they played the Yankees, Tutterow said.
Susan Smith said that she will make sure SOHO stays in business, as her husband would want it to continue to be a place where people come together and celebrate.
"I am fully committed to running SOHO in the style that Frank would have run it and that Frank would be proud of," she said. "His blood, sweat and tears are in the walls of every single room in that restaurant."
Memorial plans have not been set, but there will be a celebration of life in the near future, Susan Smith said. Later, his ashes will be scattered in his beloved Italy.
