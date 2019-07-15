Police are saying a 23-year-old Powder Springs woman died from injuries sustained in a car collision — a week after walking away from the wreck reporting no injuries.
According to investigators, the collision that took the life of Danielle M. Lawson happened Sunday, July 7, shortly before 9 p.m. on Hicks Road at Hurt Road in south Cobb.
Police said she turned left from Hicks Road onto Hurt Road while driving a white 2019 Chevrolet van. The van turned in front of a white 2013 Ford F-150, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Neither Lawson nor the other driver, 37-year-old Jose L. Torres-Galicia of Marietta, reported any injuries at the time of the incident, police said.
But a few days later, on July 12, Lawson began exhibiting signs of medical distress at home, according to police. She was transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where she died July 14, a week after the crash, from what police called complications of internal injuries sustained in the collision.
The collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.