More grim news came from the Department of Health's daily COVID-19 data Thursday. Georgia saw about 7,900 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day case increase since January 9.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said in an update that hospitalizations and deaths have doubled statewide since last week and reminded the public that deaths lag a few weeks behind cases.
The virus, Memark said, is around us everywhere. She implored Cobb Countians to wear masks and not gather in large groups.
A community is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to have high transmission of COVID-19 if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. Cobb eclipsed that benchmark weeks ago. Cobb is now at 779 cases per 100,000, Memark said.
"We are also seeing concerning numbers of children being infected with COVID-19," Memark wrote. "In children 5-17 years-old, there has been a 60% increase in cases since last week, and we have seen numbers double for children aged 11-17. The number of cases and outbreaks reported in schools is also very high."
Memark once again pleaded with the public to get vaccinated, if they have not already. About half of Cobb residents are fully vaccinated, per Georgia DPH data.
As of Thursday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System has 641 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across 11 hospitals, 91% of them unvaccinated.
There are 145 COVID-19 patients in Wellstar Intensive Care Units, 95% of them unvaccinated, and 107 ventilated COVID-19 Wellstar patients, 96% of them unvaccinated.
Third doses of the vaccine are now available for the immunocompromised. Whether and when third doses may be approved for the general public is unclear, but Memark said CDPH is waiting for guidance on this from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.
"Some studies and data coming forward is showing the need for a booster dose due to possible waning vaccine immunity after about 6-8 months," Memark wrote. "That being said, the vaccine’s defense against severe illness and death against the virus and variants is still very good."
The vaccine remains the best weapon in the fight against the delta variant, public health officials say. What is not recommended, Memark said, is taking Ivermectin, the horse dewormer that some vaccine skeptics have promoted as a COVID-19 cure.
"There are actually validated reports of people taking the deworming horse medicine, Ivermectin, to prevent COVID-19. DO NOT DO THIS!" Memark wrote. "Let me add — if you have Strongyloidiasis, Norwegian Scabies or River Blindness AND are under the care of a physician, you can be treated with Ivermectin INTENDED FOR HUMANS! This medicine can cause seizures, comas and death."
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|08/26/21
|Change
|Cases
|71,327
|+571
|Hospitalizations
|3,767
|+2
|Deaths
|1,074
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|08/26/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,056,788
|+7,896
|Hospitalizations
|71,862
|+341
|Deaths
|19,451
|+87
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(1) comment
If Wellstar doctors would prescribe antibiotics and steroids and other therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin and HCQ, there would not be as many hospitalizations. I'd like to know how much $ the hospitals get when they treat covid patients in the ICU. Why would you incentivize making people sicker?
