On Thursday, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is expected to provide a first look on how the school system could spend $800 million, should voters approve a 1% sales tax referendum this November.
The Cobb school board will also consider hiring an architect for classroom additions to Hillgrove High School.
The referendum
Thursday's presentation on the 1% sales tax proposal, or ED-SPLOST VI, is expected to include an overview of the history of SPLOST taxes and major needs paid for out of the coming referendum, according to district spokeswoman Nan Kiel.
Kiel said a more detailed description of SPLOST VI projects is expected to be announced this summer.
The current iteration of the tax, ED-SPLOST V, was approved by voters in 2017, began collection in 2018 and is projected to collect a total $797 million through the end of 2023, according to Brad Johnson, the district's chief financial officer.
Johnson said, if approved, SPLOST VI collections would begin in 2024 and continue for five years. Ragsdale has called the special sales tax vital for necessary school facility, maintenance and technology spending and upgrades.
Johnson said actual collection of SPLOST revenues could vary from the estimated $800 million for SPLOST VI, depending on events or factors that affect sales tax revenues in Cobb County. For example, he said, no one expected a pandemic, which at its start, worried governments everywhere about potential shortfalls.
School board Chairman Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ the board hadn't yet received details on the district projects that might be included in SPLOST VI, but, he said, projects for upcoming referenda are decided based on meetings and extensive discussion with district officials and school leadership in every corner of the county.
The most critical needs — the latest of which Scamihorn said he isn't yet privy — are prioritized for the upcoming SPLOST list. That means some projects that school communities want addressed may not be included in the proposed five-year tax.
"As our superintendent says, 'We have $2 billion worth of needs, but we only raise about $700 million.' So some things have to be delayed until we get to the next SPLOST, if our voters ... continue giving us the privilege of using their money to educate our kids," he said.
For his part, Scamihorn said he'd like to see another innovation and technology academy, like the recently opened Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy on Osborne High School's campus, built in north Cobb. As the county continues to grow, so does traffic, he said, so it's becoming harder for some students to make it to Smyrna to attend CITA classes.
"In my opinion, we are in need of a second career and tech academy in the northern region of the county," he said. "That's my personal hope. But I'm not influencing any of that. I'm letting the staff and the process take it's course."
Scamihorn also pointed out that the Sprayberry High School community had been making their concerns known as of late.
Board member David Chastain, who represents Sprayberry, said some in that community have been asking for a full rebuild of the school, the oldest portions of which are pushing 50 years old.
But, Chastain said, other portions of the campus, like the end of the building that houses the arts and auditorium, is only 10 years old.
"So I think there's still some use out of that," he said, adding that under SPLOST V, a new career tech building will also be constructed on the campus. "It's the oldest part of the building that needs to be addressed, and it's really going to require some experts to go in and look at it to determine."
Chastain did say, however, that "it's just time," to address issues at Sprayberry. He said improvements and rebuilds have happened in a counterclockwise pattern around the county, and Sprayberry is now up to bat.
"There are major issues that need to be addressed, and I'm confident that the planning (and) SPLOST department is going to address those issues," Chastain said.
Hillgrove High classroom additions
The proposed appointment of CGLS Architects for the Hillgrove High School classroom addition, at a cost of $248,165, represents 5% of the total budget for the construction project. That estimate places a nearly $5 million price tag on the addition, which board member Brad Wheeler said will add 13 classrooms to the school.
Hillgrove isn't too crowded at the moment, according to Wheeler, who represents Hillgrove, but the classroom addition will address the growth that's been seen across the county to ensure the school doesn't get to that point. Wheeler said Hillgrove might already be slightly over its capacity.
Kiel did not provide specific information on Hillgrove's capacity nor how many students, if any, the school was over that capacity, instead saying the addition of the 13 classrooms will make room for "several hundred more students."
"The total number of classrooms will be finalized once the assessment and design plan are complete," she said in an emailed statement.
In other business, the board will allow a 30-minute public comment period on its proposed budget for fiscal 2022 at 6:30 p.m., just before its voting session gets underway.
The budget, with expected spending of $1.53 billion, includes raises of between 4% and 8.6% for all employees.
If approved, the raise would not use any federal pandemic relief. It was made possible by past conservative budgeting, Ragsdale previously said.
The Board of Education will vote on the proposed budget in June.
The board will meet at 1 p.m. for a work session, 6:30 p.m. for the budget hearing and 7 p.m. for its voting session. Meetings and public comment take place in the board room at 514 Glover St., Marietta.
Live and archived meetings can also be viewed online.
