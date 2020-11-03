A woman from Marietta died after crashing her moped into a median on the East-West Connector Wednesday, according to police.
Cobb County police reported that a moped rider had been seriously injured on the connector leaving the Walmart near Auldyn Drive Wednesday morning, after striking the median there and becoming “separated” from the moped, Officer Shenise McDonald, spokeswoman for Cobb County Police Department, said in an emailed statement.
The rider, Joan Christine Migneault, 76, of Marietta, died from her injuries Sunday at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, police said.
Police are still investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
