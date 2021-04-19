Cobb County Police are investigating a crash on Allgood Road near Overbrook Circle that put a 72-year-old man in the hospital.
The collision occurred Saturday at 10:44 a.m., police said. A gold 2014 Buick Enclave was traveling north on Allgood Road when the driver, 72-year-old Larry A. Mason of Ellenwood, Georgia, “began to experience medical issues.” The car crossed into the southbound lane and sideswiped a southbound white 2020 Ram 1500 truck and trailer.
The Buick came to rest on the western shoulder, police said. The truck was disabled and came to rest in the northbound lane.
Mason was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was stabilized. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the truck did not require medical attention on scene, police said.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact police at 770-499-3987.
