From left to right, Fair Board member Wade Stephens; Fair Board President Frank Wiggington; 2019 Miss North Georgia State Fair Mary Margaret Carden; 2021 Miss North Georgia State Fair Whitney Sanders; Emcee and Miss Cobb County's Outstanding Teen 2022 Morgan Kennedy; and Fair Board Member Devan Seabaugh.
Seven new community ambassadors were selected in the annual North Georgia State Fair Pageant held on opening night of the North Georgia State Fair presented by Superior Plumbing on Sept. 23.
Some 50 young ladies put on their favorite dresses and displayed their winning smiles to impress the judges. All winners received a tiara, title sash, flowers and passes to the fair, which continue through Oct. 3. The mistress of ceremonies was Morgan Kennedy, the 2022 Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen.
The winners are:
Tiny Miss North Georgia Fair (3 to 4 years old): Olivia Leigh Evans, age 4, daughter of Malory and Toper Evans, Marietta.
Petite Miss North Georgia Fair (5 to 6 years old): Lailah Murray, age 5, daughter of Chaunte Wise, McDonough.
Little Miss North Georgia Fair (7 to 9 years old): Zora Simmone Worthy, age 7, daughter of Scott and Melissa Worthy, Marietta.
PreTeen Miss North Georgia Fair (10 to 12 years old): Gabrielle Brantley, age 11, daughter of Anthony and April Brantley, Kennesaw.
Junior Miss North Georgia Fair (13 to 15 years-old): Kalysia Negron, age 15, daughter of Herb and Elinor Negron, Mableton.
Teen Miss North Georgia Fair (16 to 17 years old): Megan Hertzfeldt, age 17, daughter of Janice Hertzfeldt, Woodstock.
The evening of competition ended with Whitney Sanders, 22, the daughter of Valerie Goodson of Marietta being named Miss North Georgia State Fair (18 to 24 years old).
To promote scholarship and education for young women, the North Georgia State Fair Board awarded Sanders a $1,000 cash scholarship, which was presented by Fair Board President, Frank Wiggington. She will represent the fair at the annual Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Queen Pageant next January.
The first runner-up, Jessica Reyes-Daiman, received a $500 cash scholarship presented by Fair Board member, Devan Seabaugh. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Adi and Oswaldo Reyes-Daiman of Woodstock. Fair Board member Wade Stephens gave the $250 cash scholarship to second runner-up, Jordyn Veskey, age 18, the daughter of Deb Veskey, Woodstock.
