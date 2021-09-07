Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to Friday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health (the department did not issue new data over Labor Day weekend).
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|09/07/21
|Change
|Cases
|75,834
|+1,500
|Hospitalizations
|3,813
|+5
|Deaths
|1,105
|+7
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|09/07/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,134,891
|+22,050
|Hospitalizations
|74,717
|+472
|Deaths
|20,258
|+217
As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 733 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 90% of them unvaccinated. The system had 165 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 93% of them unvaccinated, and 134 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 93% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
Why do you guys in the media continue to spread unnecessary fear and hysteria by posting "daily covid deaths" without offering any other information about the people who died? Were they health challended? Obese? Did they have other contributing health circumstances? Something to bringl some clarity to the situation. We started out with "two weeks to slow the spread" to 18 months of catastrohy that is not justified given the fact that over half of the country is vaccinated from a virus that over 99% who get it get over it.
