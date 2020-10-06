The Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion in Marietta announced that the 6th Annual Veterans Memorial 5k is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 a.m. on the Marietta Square.
Participants can join in the Veterans Memorial 5k by walking or running in this event. This year’s event will also include a wheel chair division as well as a 1K at 8:30 a.m. and a Tot Trot at 8:45 a.m. Group discounts are available. Members of the Shepherd's Men and the Georgia National Guard will also be participating in this event.
Those interested can participate in the live 5k on Nov. 14 or join in a “Race at Your Place” virtual 5k (Phantom Runner.) To register, visit www.itsyourrace.com.
Hosted by the American Legion Post 29, the event honoring American heroes has raised more than $325,000 for its veterans charities over the past five years. All proceeds will benefit local veterans and their families as well as supporting the SHARE initiative at the Shepherd's Center in Atlanta, the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation and the Service Office of the American Legion Post 29. The public is invited to participate and support the Veterans Memorial 5k.
For more information, visit www.post29marietta.org or contact Tom Bell with American Legion Post 29 Community and Public Relations at 770-331-5580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.